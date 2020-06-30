This Is The Kit Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "This Is What You Did"

This is the deal: Kate Stables’ indie folk project This Is The Kit are back, and they have a new album on the way.

Stables announced today her next album under the This Is The Kit alias is called Off Off On, and it’s set to arrive Oct. 23 on Rough Trade. The news arrives with the lead single “This Is What You Did,” which features Stables’ signature upbeat banjo, top-knotch vocals and restless, stream-of-consciousness lyrics.

Stables describes it as “A bit of a panic attack song”:

“The negative voices of other people that are your own voice. Or are they?” she continues. “Hard to say when you’re in this kind of a place. How to get out of this place? Needing to get outside more. Cosmically topical what with these recent days of inside all the time. Knowing the things you should do because they’re good for you and make you feel better, but for some reason you still stay inside and fester in your own self-doubt and regret and self-loathing. Fun times! We all get into negative mind loops sometimes. Especially when you’re not getting the fresh air and outside time you need to stay healthy.”

Can anyone relate? During covid times, we’re all frequently stuck indoors—or inside our own minds.

Stables produced the album with Josh Kaufman, who you know from his supergroups Bonny Light Horseman and Muzz, as well as his collaborations with The Hold Steady and The National. “We were on the same page about a lot of musical ideas, as well as doing things I wouldn’t do musically,” Stables says of the partnership. “It was a lovely mixture of ‘you’re exactly in my brain and exactly at the opposite end of my brain.’”

Speaking of The National, you may remember Stables toured with the band in 2018 and 2019 and also provided vocals on their 2019 album I Am Easy to Find.

Watch the video for “This Is What You Did” below. Keep scrolling for the Off Off On album art and tracklist. Pre-order the album right here.

Off Off On Album Art:

Off Off On Tracklist:

1. Found Out

2. Started Again

3. This is What You Did

4. No such thing

5. Slider

6. Coming to get you Nowhere

7. Carry Us Please

8. Off Off On

9. Shinbone Soap

10. Was magician

11. Keep Going