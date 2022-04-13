Watch Tomberlin's Video for Her Latest Single, "sunstruck"

Sarah Beth Tomberlin has shared the music video for the fourth—and likely final—single from her forthcoming album i don’t know who needs to hear this… ahead of its April 29 release. The LP is one of our most-anticipated of the month, with each of its three previous singles—“idkwntht,”“happy accident” and “tap”—ranking among Paste’s favorite songs of their respective release months.

“sunstruck” is another sign of an outstanding album to come, as Tomberlin puts on a singing and songwriting clinic. Her serenely confident vocals layered over her acoustic guitar, Tomberlin reflects on the painful decision to disengage from a foundering relationship and prioritize her own growth. “Left you alone, or I did my best / Not to water a garden that didn’t want to live / There were signs of life, but it wasn’t my land / And I had my own to tend, and I’d forgotten it,” she sings, her metaphor serving the song, rather than the other way around. Her band adds another layer of complexity all the while, their sparse, ever-shifting sounds reinforcing Tomberlin’s reflection in all the right places. Meanwhile, the “sunstruck” video explores a connected idea, centering on two Tomberlins: One is made-up almost past the point of recognition and confined to a stage, while the other is free to be herself, wandering the outdoors. As the clip draws to a close, the two come face to face, then unite, leaving only the Tomberlin who’s living for herself, not others.

“This is an aerial view love song that is also not a love song. It is more a love song to forced distance, time alone with yourself, letting go, searching for yourself and the healing that takes place when you make those things an active focus in your life,” says Tomberlin in a statement. “These things are choices, they don’t just happen on their own. You can choose to practice them or you can choose stagnancy. This is a love song to the growth that often can take place if you choose to tend to your own life’s garden.”

Watch the “sunstruck” video (dir. Ryan Schnackenberg) and Tomberlin’s 2018 Paste Studio session below, and find her upcoming E.U., U.K. and U.S. tour dates further down. You can preorder i don’t know who needs to hear this… here.

Tomberlin Tour Dates:

April

20 – Paris, FR @ L’Archipel ^

21 – Utrecht, NL @ Kromme Haring ^

22 – Dortmund, DE @ Kino im U ^

25 – Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk ^

26 – Leipzig, DE @ Horns Erben ^

27 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^

28 – Margate, UK @ Caves ^

29 – Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade ^

May

01 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

02 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement) ^

03 – Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms ^

04 – Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy ^

05 – London, UK @ St Matthias Church ^

06 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach ^

07 – Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio ^

08 – Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social ^

13 – Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

14 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

16 – Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

17 – Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *

18 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

20 – Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

21 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

22 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk *

25 – Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

27 – Vancouver, BC @ Canada Wise Hall *

28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile – Madame Lou’s *

June

01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

05 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

07 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

08 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview *

09 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *

10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *

(^ Solo shows w/ Maia Friedman)

(* Full band shows w/ Jana Horn)