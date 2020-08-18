Tomberlin Announces New EP Projections, Shares Lead Single

Tomberlin, aka singer/songwriter Sarah Beth Tomberlin, has announced a new EP, Projections , out on Oct. 16 via Saddle Creek. The EP was produced by Alex G and bandmate Sam Acchione, and it will serve as the follow-up to her 2018 debut album At Weddings. Today, she’s also shared its lead single, “Wasted,” with a Busy Philipps-directed video.

Armed with an off-kilter drum beat, “Wasted” navigates conflicting feelings of infatuation and caution. The song’s final lines make it an essential for nights of summer yearning: “You made me smile / But could you spell it out for me? / You say you shouldn’t have to / I know you shouldn’t have to.” The pretty, emotionally perceptive tune contains the same melodic ease as her debut, resulting in similar waves of comfort.

Tomberlin says of the new single:

“Wasted” was the most fun song to record. I brought the song with the guitar part and knew I wanted drums, but wasn’t sure what kind of beat I wanted. Alex played this drum beat for me and was all “kinda left field but maybe this would be cool.” It took the song to a whole new level. Sad song or summer banger? You tell me. The video was made with the help of Busy Philipps (who directed) and Marc Silverstein (who shot it), who are more like family then friends at this point. I was quarantined with them and their girls in South Carolina and we came up with the idea and shot it in about 4 days on an iPhone.

Philipps says of the video:

It was such a collaborative and intimate experience- We’d been listening a lot to the EP in the house. The concept evolved from how striking SB looked in that dress, combined with the lushness of the greenery and watching our pre-teen daughter and her friend having this kind of magical few weeks of freedom and childhood in the middle of what has been such a heavy time, obviously. Being able to just shoot it on our phones meant we could do it whenever the girls were up for it, or when the light was perfect or even right after the hurricane cleared. We would just run out and do it. I would hold up my little beats pill and play the music on repeat and we would just get stuff. Honestly, it was magic. I feel like it comes through when you watch the video.

Watch the video for “Wasted” below, and preorder Projections here. Scroll down to watch Tomberlin’s Paste Studio session, and click here to read our review of At Weddings.