Tyler, The Creator Shares New Song, "LUMBERJACK"

After broadcasting the message “Call Me If You Get Lost” across Los Angeles billboards and releasing his “SIDE STREET” teaser trailer, rapper and producer Tyler, The Creator has released a new single, “LUMBERJACK.”

Following his most recent studio album IGOR, Tyler develops his singular artistic vision further on a raunchy, reliably witty track that feels absolutely massive behind Tyler’s haunting flow.

Alongside the track is a visual that continues the recent trend of artists evoking ‘70s aesthetics, with director Wolf Haley (Tyler’s alias) incorporating almost fantastical imagery in a way that feels fresh and exciting.

Check out "LUMBERJACK" below