Wet Announce New Album Letter Blue, Share Single "Larabar"

Brooklyn-based indie-pop outfit Wet have made a few changes since their last album Still Run. Today (Aug. 4), the band announced their third album, Letter Blue, out Oct. 22 via AWAL. It marks the band’s return to releasing through an independent label after being signed to Columbia Records for their first two full-lengths. Founding guitarist Marty Sulkow has also returned for Letter Blue, four years after leaving the band due to conflicts over artistic direction.

The band shared the album’s second single “Larabar,” a minimalistic R&B-tinged indie ballad. Vocalist Kelly Zutrau’s whispery croon is manipulated with disorienting autotune, evoking an eeriness that is also comforting. A soft hum radiates underneath the sparse piano keys, making for a stunning album closer.

Speaking on the latest single, Zutrau says:

Step into the light for the very first time. ‘Larabar’ was a little breakthrough in the album process, the first song that came together that everything else formed around. It’s about a relationship cycle that becomes a loop – Eventually a feedback loop – Obsessively repeating, breaking up, getting back together, breaking up again. How memory distorts reality, solitude vs. company, accountability, guiltiness, loving someone who left and what to do when they come back and on and on, etc.

Below, watch the video for “Larabar” and keep scrolling for more details on Letter Blue. You can preorder Letter Blue ahead of its Oct. 22 release here.

Letter BlueArtwork:

Letter Blue Tracklist:

01. Over and Over

02. On Your Side

03. Clementine

04. Far Cry

05. Blades of Grass

06. Bound (ft. Blood Orange)

07. Only One

08. Letter Blue

09. Only Water

10. Larabar