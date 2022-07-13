Listen to Wunderhorse's New Single, "Leader of the Pack"

After releasing one of Paste’s favorite songs of April, Wunderhorse, led by former Dead Pretties frontman Jacob Slater, are back with another new track. “Leader of the Pack” is out now on Communion Records, and accompanied by a lyric video that features footage from recent Wunderhorse performances in Dublin, Manchester and Leeds.

The latest single from Wunderhorse’s forthcoming debut album Cub is another impressive display of their versatility—where lead track “Butterflies” was dripping with ‘90s alt-rock influence, “Leader of the Pack” is tinged with blues and Americana, its scuffed-up guitars practically crashing through your headphones. Meanwhile, a jaded Slater points out the other shoe: “Some people have a special kinda knack / Getting what they wanted just to stab you in the back / Nine times out of ten, it’s the leader of the pack.” His cynical wisdom meshes well with the rough-and-tumble track itself—both feel like they got knocked around and learned hard lessons in the process.

“‘Leader of the Pack’ is a song about betrayal,” Slater explains in a statement. “About not being able to escape the thing that eats away at you, it’s a song written as a means of getting even.”

Wunderhorse have supported the likes of Foals, Fontaines D.C. and Sam Fender in recent weeks, and sold out a three-night residency at Third Man Records in London. They’ll play the U.K.’s Truck Festival and Green Man Festival in July and August, respectively, ahead of a London headlining show at Lafayette in October, with more shows to be announced.

Both “Leader of the Pack” and “Butterflies” will appear on Cub, set for release via Communion Records on Sept. 16—shortly before Slater’s 25th birthday. The young frontman recently made his screen debut, portraying Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook in Danny Boyle’s biopic series Pistol.

See the “Leader of the Pack” video and Wunderhorse’s upcoming shows below.

Wunderhorse Tour Dates:

July

22 – Oxford, U.K. @ Truck Festival

August

18 – Wales, U.K. @ Green Man Festival

October

20 – London, U.K. @ Lafayette