Wye Oak Share “Spitting Image” Off Forthcoming EP

Indie rock duo Wye Oak, comprised of Andy Stack and Jenn Wasner, have announced the release of a new EP titled No Horizon. The EP, set for release this Friday, is a collection of songs written for and featuring the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, a Grammy Award-winning youth ensemble led by Dianne Berkun Menaker. Today, the duo have shared “Spitting Image,” a single off the forthcoming EP.

Says Jenn Wasner of the single:

“Spitting Image” is about trying to manage the sheer volume of information we are expected to absorb to exist. As naturally curious creatures, the idea of seeing everything at once initially sounds intriguing, but of course we quickly reach the limits of what we can consume, and are forced to contend with how little we can actually control.

The song was an attempt to emulate the feeling of emotional and psychological overload as the waves of excess exceed the limit of our capacity to absorb them.

Listen to “Spitting Image” below. Further down, check out Wye Oak’s 2008 Daytrotter session.