Trump Says Coronavirus May Be Under Control by July or August

On Monday, President Donald Trump said that the U.S. might be able to get the coronavirus outbreak under control by July or August, at the earliest.

Trump spoke to reporters in the White House briefing room, also saying that lockdowns might be imminent for “certain areas” or “hotspots” in the nation during this pandemic. However, a full-scale national lockdown is not yet in the cards for Trump.

According to Trump, the July/August estimate would be if the U.S. did “a really good job.” Seeing as how social distancing is merely a suggestion and many Americans are forced to report to work for non-essential jobs, there’s definitely a chance that the country might actually do a really bad job.

“We’ll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way, had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that,” said Trump of human lives.

As Trump spoke, the Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 12% at its lows. The restaurant and entertainment industries are at risk of being throttled due to the outbreak.

Monday morning also saw Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Ned Lamont of Connecticut and Phil Murphy of New Jersey announce that their respective states would agree to enforce the closing of certain businesses and the limiting of public gatherings to fewer than 50 people.

Watch Trump flap his gums below.