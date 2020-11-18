The Wilds Trailer Reveals Amazon's YA Castaway Drama Promising Mystery

The idea of wildness cuts both ways; it can represent the frightening power of raw nature or the sexiness of sheer abandon. Amazon Prime’s newest show, The Wilds seems set on delivering on both sides of that coin. Framed as “part survival, part dystopic slumber party” the series traces “a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island.” The girls’ stories appear fraught even before they find themselves castaways. Each girl struggles with the enormous pressure of being a young woman prior to the island. Even after the accident, one character muses, “What was so great about the lives we left behind?”

From the montage of pressures weighing upon the ensemble cast — family illness, relationship problems, intense athletic and musical competition — nothing was idyllic before the island. The group consensus is clear: teenage years are hell within themselves. Overall, The Wilds offers an entertainment mashup of Lost and a YA twist on Lord of the Flies. But, this story isn’t without its mystery: “these girls did not end up on this island by accident.”

The series, created by Sarah Streicher (Daredevil)—who also serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City and The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman and Bird Box)—stars Rachel Griffiths, Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, David Sullivan, and Troy Winbush. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature.

The Wilds is set to premiere December 11th on Amazon Prime. Watch the trailer below:



