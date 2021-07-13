2021 Emmy Nominations Announced: HBO, Netflix Originals Receive Most Nods

The nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced this morning. Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas-Jones and Jasmine Cephas-Jones, both Emmy winners themselves, announced the nominations. To be eligible for Emmys this year, shows must have been released between June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

Here’s the list of nominees:

Comedy Series

Black-ish (ABC)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Emily In Paris (Netflix)

Hacks (HBO)

The Flight Attendant (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (black-ish)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (Shrill)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)

Lead Actress, Drama

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Lead Actor, Drama

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Billy Porter (Pose)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Drama Series

The Boys (Amazon)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.



For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.