2021 Emmy Nominations Announced: HBO, Netflix Originals Receive Most Nods

The nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards were announced this morning. Father-daughter duo Ron Cephas-Jones and Jasmine Cephas-Jones, both Emmy winners themselves, announced the nominations. To be eligible for Emmys this year, shows must have been released between June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.
The Primetime Emmys will air live Sunday, September 19, on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Here’s the list of nominees:
Comedy Series
Black-ish (ABC)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily In Paris (Netflix)
Hacks (HBO)
The Flight Attendant (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (black-ish)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (Shrill)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Allison Janney (Mom)
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Outstanding Limited/Anthology Series
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit)
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)
Lead Actor in a Limited/Anthology/Movie
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton)
Lead Actress, Drama
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Lead Actor, Drama
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Drama Series
The Boys (Amazon)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
This Is Us (NBC)
For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.
For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.