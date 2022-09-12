Emmy Winners 2022: The Complete List

By Allison Keene, Anna Govert  |  September 12, 2022  |  8:22pm
Photo Courtesy of NBC TV News Emmys
Share Tweet Submit Pin
Emmy Winners 2022: The Complete List

The 74th Primetime Emmys are upon us (on a Monday!), and, with so many incredible nominees to choose from, the race is closer than ever this year.

For the full list of winners, venture below for live updates. And be sure to check back here Tuesday morning for a breakdown of all the hits and misses of the 2022 Emmy Awards:

Without further ado:

Best Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Holt (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
WINNER—Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
WINNER—Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
WINNER—Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)
WINNER—Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christian Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Best Limited Series

Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus

Best TV Movie

WINNER—-Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Lead Actor in a TV Movie, Limited Series, or Anthology

Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
WINNER—Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Best Lead Actress in a TV Movie, Limited Series, or Anthology

Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
WINNER—Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actor in a TV Movie, Limited Series, or Anthology

WINNER—Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogan (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actress in a TV Movie, Limited Series, or Anthology

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
WINNER—Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandria Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
WINNER—-Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)
WINNER—-Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
WINNER—-Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Adrien Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
WINNER—-Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

Best Animated Program

WINNER—-Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?

Best Variety Talk Series

Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNERLast Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNERSaturday Night Live

Best Variety Special (Live)

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
WINNER—-The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

Best Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

WINNER—-Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chapelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Reality Competition Series

WINNERLizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef

2022 Governors Award Recipient: Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media


For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.

Tags

emmy winners

emmys

emmys 2022

More from Emmys 
Also in TV