Emmy Winners 2022: The Complete List

The 74th Primetime Emmys are upon us (on a Monday!), and, with so many incredible nominees to choose from, the race is closer than ever this year.
For the full list of winners, venture below for live updates. And be sure to check back here Tuesday morning for a breakdown of all the hits and misses of the 2022 Emmy Awards:
Without further ado:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Holt (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
WINNER—Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
WINNER—Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Better Call Saul
Euphoria
Ozark
Severance
Squid Game
Stranger Things
Succession
Yellowjackets
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
WINNER—Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
WINNER—Julia Garner (Ozark)
Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
Christian Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
WINNER—-Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
The Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
WINNER—Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Toni Collette (The Staircase)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
Margaret Qualley (Maid)
WINNER—Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
WINNER—Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth Rogan (Pam & Tommy)
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
WINNER—Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandria Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
WINNER—-Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)
WINNER—-Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
WINNER—-Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Adrien Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Hope Davis (Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
WINNER—-Lee You-mi (Squid Game)
WINNER—-Arcane
Bob’s Burgers
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
What If…?
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
WINNER—Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
A Black Lady Sketch Show
WINNER—Saturday Night Live
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
The Oscars
WINNER—-The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show
The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!
WINNER—-Adele: One Night Only
Dave Chapelle: The Closer
Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
WINNER—Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
2022 Governors Award Recipient: Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media
