Emmy Winners 2022: The Complete List

The 74th Primetime Emmys are upon us (on a Monday!), and, with so many incredible nominees to choose from, the race is closer than ever this year.

For the full list of winners, venture below for live updates. And be sure to check back here Tuesday morning for a breakdown of all the hits and misses of the 2022 Emmy Awards:

Without further ado:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Holt (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

WINNER—Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

WINNER—Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Ozark

Severance

Squid Game

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

WINNER—Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Young-soo (Squid Game)

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

WINNER—Julia Garner (Ozark)

Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)

Christian Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

WINNER—-Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

The Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)

WINNER—Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Toni Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

Margaret Qualley (Maid)

WINNER—Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

WINNER—Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth Rogan (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

WINNER—Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandria Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill Hader (Curb Your Enthusiasm)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

WINNER—-Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

WINNER—-Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

WINNER—-Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Adrien Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozark)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

WINNER—-Lee You-mi (Squid Game)

WINNER—-Arcane

Bob’s Burgers

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

What If…?

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

WINNER—Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

A Black Lady Sketch Show

WINNER—Saturday Night Live

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards

The Oscars

WINNER—-The Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show

The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

WINNER—-Adele: One Night Only

Dave Chapelle: The Closer

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

WINNER—Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Amazing Race

The Voice

Top Chef

2022 Governors Award Recipient: Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media



