HBO Max Renews The Sex Lives of College Girls for Season 3

Our favorite roomies are coming back! HBO Max has announced the renewal of their college comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls for a third season, and as Leighton Murray would say, “That’s a slay.”

The news came just ahead of the series’ two-episode finale, which left Leighton (Reneé Rapp), Whitney (Alyah Chanelle Scott), Bela (Amrit Kaur), and Kimberly (Pauline Chalamet) in disarray after many shocking twists and turns. The explosive finale was rough, but thankfully fans can now rest assured that the series’ massive cliffhangers will not remain unresolved—hopefully.

This renewal comes fresh off the heels of some major shake-ups at HBO Max after the acquisition of Warner Brothers by Discovery earlier this year. New WarnerMedia CEO David Zaslav has been making headlines for his controversial decisions, including cancelling the nearly-completed Batgirl film, removing HBO Max originals from the platform, and most recently, reversing the renewal of 2022 hit Minx with production on Season 2 nearly complete. These decisions mark a low in Warner Bros. Discovery’s relationship with creatives, as it’s left a number of showrunners, writers, and industry players feeling rightfully burned by these callous cancellations.

So, unfortunately, we might have to wait until The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 is quite literally airing before our eyes before we can truly believe we will ever see the next season of this show. Though, unlike HBO Max’s treatment of animation, the streamer has been more than kind to its teen/YA offerings, renewing the Gossip Girl reboot for its currently-airing second season, and being the first network to renew a Pretty Little Liars spin-off with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’s Summer School-sequel.

The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 2 saw Rapp, Scott, Kaur, and Chalamet’s four college freshman returning to Essex to complete their first semester. The series also stars Renika Williams (Willow), Christopher Meyer (Canaan), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Lila), Mekki Leeper (Eric), Betti (Travis), Lauren Spencer (Jocelyn), Mitchell Slaggart (Jackson), Gracie Dzienny (Tatum), and Midori Francis (Alicia). Mindy Kailing and Justin Noble serve as the series’ creators and executive producers.

Season 2 of The Sex Lives of College Girls is now streaming on HBO Max.



