Every TV Show and Movie Removed From HBO Max (So Far)

The world of streaming has always been somewhat chaotic. It’s never been unusual for shows and films to jump from platform to platform as streaming licenses expire. But as more companies produce their own original content and keep the rights in-house, it’s happening less and less. And yet, the only word to describe the current state of HBO Max and its parent company Warner Bros. Discovery is chaos.

The spring 2022 merger of Warner Media (the parent company of Warner Bros., HBO, and HBO Max) and Discovery, Inc. (the home of most of your favorite non-scripted programming) has resulted in some of the most bizarre, and ultimately sad, choices to come out of Hollywood in years. And it’s all in the name of writing down costs as part of a post-merger restructuring. First, and perhaps most notably, the company shelved Batgirl while the highly anticipated DC film was in post-production. This naturally caused an uproar amongst fans. But then, TV shows and films slowly started disappearing from HBO Max, often without warning. Kids programming was hit first, and hit especially hard. Foreign series also started disappearing, including the Paste favorite Beartown.

While suddenly losing access to one’s favorite TV shows and movies is unfortunate, these moves arguably hurt HBO Max and its reputation more than it hurts us as viewers. The streaming platform, which features the HBO library, a handful of Cinemax series, programming from Studio Ghibli, original content created for HBO Max, and many popular films and licensed TV shows, had been on its way to becoming the best streaming service available (as our now-outdated list declared) because of the depth and breadth of its catalog. But over the last several months, Warner Bros. Discovery has been tearing it down piece by piece.

The most recent round of cuts included a number of series that are now bound for free ad-supported services—think Freevee, Tubi, Pluto, Roku Channel, etc.—or perhaps other paid streaming platforms if their respective studios are able to strike a new deal elsewhere. The list includes Raised by Wolves, The Nevers, Love Life, The Time Traveler’s Wife, Gordita Chronicles, The Garcias, Made for Love, Finding Magic Mike, FBOY Island, Head of the Class, and Legendary.

While all of these shows have their fans, none of them compare to Westworld, which was once a flagship HBO series but is now on the same train out of the station. The Emmy-winning sci-fi western from Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy was not what it once was when it was abruptly canceled following its fourth season, but the move was still shocking. Planned for five seasons, the show’s story is now unfinished. The fact that Westworld can be discarded as quickly as anything is a reminder that nothing is guaranteed in the world of streaming. That includes renewals. Minx, a critically acclaimed 1970s-set comedy about the first erotic magazine for women, was just one week out from finishing filming on Season 2 when HBO Max reversed its renewal and pulled it from the platform. The rights have reverted back to the studio that produces the series, Lionsgate, which is shopping Seasons 1 and 2 to other outlets.

A dwindling streaming library could potentially lead to canceled subscriptions down the line, but it’s also far too early to know how CEO David Zaslav’s cost-saving measures will eventually affect the overall health of HBO Max. All we know right now is that there are a number of shows and movies that are no longer streaming on the platform. Below, you can find a list of everything we know to have left HBO Max. We’ll update where you can stream them if and when that information becomes available.

TV Shows

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Amsterdam

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Baketopia

Beartown

Beforeigners

Camping

Close Enough

Chad

Craftopia

Czech It Out

Detention Adventure

Dodo

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Elliott From Earth

Esme & Roy

FBOY Island

Final Space

Finding Magic Mike

Full Bloom

The Fungies!

The Garcias

Genera+ion

Generation Hustle

Gordita Chronicles

Head of the Class

Here and Now

Infinity Train

The Informant

K Street

The Last O.G.

Legendary

Little Ellen

Love Life

Lust

Made for Love

Make It Big, Make It Small

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

Mighty Magiswords

Minx

The Misery Index

Mrs. Fletcher

My Mom, Your Dad

The Nevers

The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo

Odo

OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Raised by Wolves

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Run

The Runaway Bunny special

Ruxx

Various Sesame Street specials

Shadows

Snowpiercer

The Sleepers

Squish

Summer Camp Island

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

Vinyl

Westworld

Wrecked

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

Movies



12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

An American Pickle

Charm City Kings

Locked Down

Moonshot

My Dinner With Hervé

Share

Superintelligence

The Witches (2020)



