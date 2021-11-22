Outlander Season 6 Release Date and First Image Set a Course for Fraser's Ridge

It has been a very long time since we were last invited to Fraser’s Ridge, friends, but we will get a cozy reunion soon. It was announced today that Outlander will return Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT across all Starz platforms in the U.S. and—for the first time—it will air “day and date” in the UK on StarzPlay.

The first episode will also be “extended,” although we don’t yet know by how much (every minute counts!) The news was revealed during a launch event for the ninth book in author Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series, Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone, alongside a first look at the Frasers as they face the looming Revolutionary War.

Below is the official synopsis for Season 6:

The sixth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina – and perhaps most significantly – during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which – as Claire knows all too well – is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge. They must now defend this home – established on land granted to them by the Crown – not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, “home” is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked “What is home?” and Season five 5, “What are you willing to do to protect your home?” then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.



Allison Keene is the TV Editor of Paste Magazine. For more television talk, pop culture chat and general japery, you can follow her @keeneTV

For all the latest TV news, reviews, lists and features, follow @Paste_TV.