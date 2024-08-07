Watch the Trailer for Adam Sandler: Love You, a Stand-up Special Directed by Josh Safdie

The Sandman and a Safdie brother have reunited. Five years ago this month, the masterpiece known as Uncut Gems, featuring a career-best performance from Adam Sandler, debuted at the Telluride Film Festival. Now, on August 27, Josh Safdie will make his comedy special directorial debut with Adam Sandler: Love You. The musical stand-up special will be available to stream on Netflix.

“So anyways,” Sander says in the trailer for the new special, “I talk a lot, and then I sing, and we do a bunch of shit. So, here it goes.” The trailer has the hypnotic feel of a Safdie film, creating an atmospheric juxtaposition to Sandler’s casual, dad-like demeanor and outfit. “I love you,” Sandler says again and again, on a minimalist, black stage beside his band and within inches from the audience.

While Sandler may be a familiar act, this will mark just his third stand-up special. His first stand-up album came in 1993, They’re All Gonna Laugh at You! Three years later, he released What the Hell Happened to Me? On the album, he showcased some of his greatest comedy musical hits, including what became the best known version of “The Chanukah Song.” That album turned into a live special recorded for HBO.

Sandler’s bio is too long to list. But in recent years, he has become a staple on Netflix, including its comedy brand, Netflix Is A Joke. I Love You marks Sandler’s second special for the streaming service. His first, 100% Fresh, debuted in 2018. The comic has made headlines recently for other recent projects in the works, including a reported sequel to Happy Gilmore.

Since directing Uncut Gems, Safdie has amicably split from his brother. In addition to producing several documentaries and feature films, he has directed a short film, music video, and for television. It is only natural Safdie, whose producing credits include the 2023 documentary on Andy Kaufman, Thank You Very Much, would step into the world of stand-up. Watch the trailer for Adam Sandler: Love You below.

