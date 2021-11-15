Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Jerry Seinfeld's Lego-ized Visit to the Tonight Show Set

Last month Jerry Seinfeld turned The Tonight Show set into Legos. Apparently it’s just something he can do now. He’s been going around America turning things into Lego versions of themselves, things like the old Seinfeld set, because when you’re ungodly wealthy you can just do anything you want in this country. Also it’s a promotion for the new Lego sets based on Seinfeld, which came out in conjunction with the sitcom’s arrival on Netflix. Yes, sure, it’s all just a bunch of ads for other ads, but it involves one of the biggest comedians of all time teaming up with a popular toy brand that like four generations have grown up with, so obviously it’s the kind of thing custom-built to go viral, which is pretty much what happened when Seinfeld whisked Jimmy Fallon away into the world of Legos.

If you’ve spent the last month and a half wondering how that little bit of TV magic was possible, well, have we got some good news for you. NBC has released a behind-the-scenes look at how that Lego-fied Tonight Show set came together. The human-sized Lego set was an elaborate bit of set design and gag writing, as you can see in the video below. Seinfeld is not, in fact, some kind of magical Lego wizard, able to recast the real world into connectable bricks. Bummer! Although with the money he’s made from his sitcom, he could probably pay enough scientists to figure out an actual matter-to-Lego transmogrification ray, or something. You know, instead of buying triples of all the classic cars.

Hey: Here’s that behind the scenes video. Here’s how the magic happened. The magic of Jimmy Fallon in a plastic Lego hairpiece. Check it out!