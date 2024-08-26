Watch the Teaser for the Final Season of Somebody Somewhere

Somebody Somewhere, the HBO comedy series starring comedian and singer Bridget Everett, will return for a third and final season on Sunday, October 27th. One of television’s “best-kept secrets,” the series features Everett as Sam, a woman in her 40s trying, as the title of the show makes clear, to just exist and find a sense of self in the world following the death of her sister. The series is set in Everett’s hometown of Manhattan, Kansas, and takes its inspiration from her own life.

The show, co-created by Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, also stars Jeff Hiller as Joel, Sam’s high school pal, and Mary Catherine Garrison as Sam’s sister, Tricia. Both of the seven-episode first and second seasons were released to critical acclaim in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The second season took home a Peabody Award last year, and Paste included the show on our list of the year’s best TV shows. “Somebody Somewhere may center itself on the minutiae of quotidian life, in a place far away filled by people we can recognize but perhaps never know,” Michael Savio wrote. “But its quiet meditations unspool beyond the borders of its frame, letting everybody, everywhere into its beating heart.”

“It has been the greatest dream to bring this world to life, and to do it with HBO,” Everett says of the show’s final season in a press release. “Kansas Prairie-sized love and thanks to [HBO VP Amy Gravitt], the entire HBO family, and to the most talented and caring cast and crew. The heart of Somebody Somewhere is friendship, and we will always hold dear the friendships on the screen and those forged behind the camera.”

The new teaser trailer for the third season features some of those small, yet no less meaningful moments. Sam joking about a baby onesie. Joel rushing to the toilet with an assist from Sam. And a group of Kansans sharing a toast. The season will premiere from 10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, October 27th on HBO and will also be available to stream via Max. Watch the full teaser below.

