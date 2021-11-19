Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.

WWE’s moves might seem unpredictable, but we here at Paste have noticed a pattern behind all of these releases. After closely analysing the company’s personnel moves this year, we feel like we can predict WWE’s next round of roster cuts with a fairly high level of certainty. According to WWE’s roster page, there are currently 217 performers signed to the company’s four different brands; this includes wrestlers, announcers, commentators, on-air authority figures, and pretty much anybody who appears on WWE television outside of the referees. Assuming the goal is to turn WWE’s roster into a leaner, cheaper, more stock price friendly version of itself, and given the releases of the last two years, we forecast that the following wrestlers will be released from WWE over the next few rounds of cuts—probably wrapping up by Christmas, although don’t count out one last round in the week between Christmas and New Year’s. We’ve scoured the facts and cracked the code, and based on what we’ve seen, this is who we expect WWE to release soon.

This is based on WWE’s current roster, according to the WWE website. It’s entirely possible the company fired another dozen or so people in the 30 minutes it took me to set up this post.

A-Kid

Adam Pearce

AJ Styles

Akira Tozawa

Aleah James

Alexa Bliss

Alicia Taylor

Aliyah

Alyse Ashton

Amale

Amari Miller

Andre Chase

Angel

Angelo Dawkins

Aoife Valkyrie

Apollo Crews

Ashton Smith

Asuka

Austin Theory

Bayley

Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair

Big E

Blair Davenport

Boa

Bobby Lashley

Booker T

Bron Breakker

Brooks Jensen

Brutus Creed

Byron Saxton

Cameron Grimes

Candice LeRae

Carmella

Carmelo Hayes

Cedric Alexander

Cesaro

Chad Gable

Charlotte Flair

Commander Azeez

Cora Jade

Corey Graves

Dakota Kai

Damian Priest

Dana Brooke

Dani Luna

Danny Burch

Dante Chen

Dave Mastiff

Dexter Lumis

Dolph Ziggler

Dominik Mysterio

Doudrop

Drew Gulak

Drew McIntyre

Eddie Dennis

Edge

Elektra Lopez

Elias

Erik

Fabian Aichner

Finn Balor

Flash Morgan Webster

Gigi Dolin

Grayson Waller

Guru Raaj

Hachiman

Happy Corbin

Humberto

Ikemen Jiro

Ilja Dragunov

Indi Hartwell

Io Shirai

Isla Dawn

Ivar

Ivy Nile

Jack Starz

Jacy Jayne

James Drake

Jeff Hardy

Jerry Lawler

Jey Uso

Jimmy Smith

Jimmy Uso

Jinder Mahal

Jinny

Joaquin Wilde

Joe Coffey

Joe Gacy

Johnny Gargano

Jonathan Coachman

Jordan Devlin

Joseph Conners

Josh Briggs

Julius Creed

Kacy Catanzaro

Kay Lee Ray

Kayden Carter

Kenny Williams

Kevin Owens

King Xavier Woods

Kofi Kingston

Kushida

Kyle O’Reilly

LA Knight

Lacey Evans

Lewis Howley

Liv Morgan

MACE

Madcap Moss

Malcolm Bivens

Mandy Rose

Mansoor

Marcel Barthel

Mark Andrews

Mark Coffey

Maryse

Matt Camp

McKenzie Mitchell

Mei Ying

Meiko Satomura

Michael Cole

Mike Rome

Montez Ford

Mustafa Ali

MVP

Naomi

Nash Carter

Natalya

Nathan Frazer

Nigel McGuinness

Nikki A.S.H.

Nina Samuels

Noam Dar

Odyssey Jones

Oliver Carter

Omos

Otis

Paige

Pete Dunne

Primate

Queen Zelina Vega

Rampage Brown

Randy Orton

Raquel Gonzalez

Raul Mendoza

Reggie

Rey Mysterio

Rhea Ripley

Rick Boogs

Ricochet

Matt Riddle

Ridge Holland

Robert Roode

Robert Stone

Roderick Strong

Rohan Raja

Ryan Pappolla

Sam Gradwell

Sam Stoker

Sami Zayn

Samoa Joe

Santos Escobar

Sarah Schreiber

Sarray

Sasha Banks

Saurav

Saxon Huxley

Scott Stanford

Seth Rollins

Sha Samuels

Shane McMahon

Shanky

Shayna Baszler

Sheamus

Shelton Benjamin

Shinsuke Nakamura

Shotzi Blackheart

Sid Scala

Solo Sikoa

Sonya Deville

T-BAR

T-Bone

Tamina

Teoman

The Brian Kendrick

The Miz

Timothy Thatcher

Titus O’Neil

Tommaso Ciampa

Toni Storm

Tony D’Angelo

Trent Seven

Trick Williams

Triple H

Tyler Bate

Veer

Von Wagner

Wade Barrett

WALTER

Wes Lee

Wild Boar

Wolfgang

Xia Brookside

Xia Li

Xyon Quinn

Zack Gibson

Zoey Stark

That will leave nine performers under contract. Given the direction WWE has been headed in for years, that should be enough to fill up the three hours of Raw, two hours of NXT, two hours of Smackdown, two hours of NXT UK, one hour of WWE Main Event, and half-hour of something called “205 Live” that WWE produces every single week. Roman Reigns, of course, will continue to be the centerpiece of the show, speaking directly into the camera for over 10 hours a week as Paul Heyman trembles behind him. About four times a year Brock Lesnar, one of three wrestlers still on the roster, will come out to stare Reigns down and maybe have a tug of war over Reigns’ championship belt. Whatever time isn’t filled by Reigns will feature R-Truth, the only other full-time wrestler still under contract, doing comedy solely for the enjoyment of Vince McMahon. Twice a year John Cena and the Undertaker will each do their entrance to piped-in chants of “you’ve still got it.” Pat McAfee will also be there, for some reason, as WWE continues to hope that his mainstream success brings in any new fans at all. Vince and Stephanie McMahon will watch on from backstage, as their staff of 35 TV writers furiously rewrite every script even after the show has already started. It’ll be the culmination of Vince McMahon’s ultimate dream, an efficient, streamlined, fat-free version of what he’s always wanted WWE to be. And across America, two million people will still tune in on Friday nights, and 1.5 million on Mondays. It won’t be good for wrestlers, or the wrestling industry, or the enjoyment of the millions of former wrestling fans who tuned out during WWE’s near-monopoly throughout the ‘00s and ‘10s, but it will more closely reflect McMahon’s vision for what wrestling should be, and as he himself would tell you, that’s some good shit, pal.

Satire aside, and in all honesty, the way WWE treats its employees (who, of course, are somehow defined as “independent contractors,” despite WWE handling every aspect of their career while under contract) has long been shameful. The unpredictability created by these rampant, unexpected cuts can only make things worse, as now anybody outside of the biggest stars must feel expendable. And even some main eventers must worry in the back of their heads, as both Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman were at the top of the card when they were unceremoniously fired earlier this year. With Ring of Honor releasing all of its talent as it eyes a transition back to a more traditional indie promotion, and WWE releasing scores of talent every month, this is the most unstable the labor market in wrestling has been in years—and it comes during a pandemic that is still very real, and still greatly cutting into both independent wrestling shows and the ability to get booked internationally in Japan or Europe. Unlike Ring of Honor, though, which has operated at a loss throughout the pandemic, and whose parent company Sinclair Broadcasting (yes, that Sinclair Broadcasting) is struggling with its debt-laden regional sports networks, WWE’s coffers continue to swell as the company guts its rosters, revealing how out of touch they are with their fanbase and the future by releasing some of the most promising potential superstars in the company. Regular, widespread cuts might make sense for shareholders, but it’s a terrible way to treat your employees, and another sign that wrestlers desperately need a union to protect their interests.