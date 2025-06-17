Hooked Vengeance Returns in New Trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer

The slasher legacy sequel pipeline is still apparently chock full of new iterations, even after 2022’s surprisingly effective Scream reboot gave us a lasting satire on the shallowness of “requel” culture. Be that as it may, it was never going to stop studios from producing new horror legacy sequels of any film that still has lasting name recognition, and that meant another I Know What You Did Last Summer was always going to be in the cards. The series may have always lived in Scream‘s shadow, but in many ways the 1997 original is still a deeply charming throwback to return to today: Much more classical early ’80s slasher (a wronged figure from the past returns for vengeance) in its structure than other meta slashers of the ’90s. And the new 2025 reboot of the franchise looks very much to be keeping with this tradition–while returning the surviving legacy characters to the fore, of course. You can check out today’s new trailer below, for our longest look yet at the new Southport slayer. The official synopsis, meanwhile, is as follows: