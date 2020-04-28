5 Easy Drinks to Make During Quarantine

If you’re tired of countless bottles of wine at this point, we have a solution for you! Why not pick up a new hobby and become an amateur mixologist during lockdown? If you’re missing your overpriced fancy cocktails right about now, no need to fret—you can make many of them at home for half the price. So, here’s a list of our top five classic, easy mixed drinks and some spin-off recipes.

Don’t you just miss going out and getting way too many margarita pitchers with the gals? Well, making them at home is truly a simple affair. Especially if you’re not adding all the extra sugar and whatnot, it’s a five minute recipe guarantee. To make a classic, organic margarita, all you’ll need is tequila, lime juice, triple sec and ice … additional agave nectar to your liking is optional. If you’re feeling a little fancy and have the time—which we all have right now, let’s be honest—try other variations like a frozen mango margarita with chili lime salt, a strawberry basil marg, or a coconut-grapefruit margarita.

Classic Margarita Ingredients

1 ½ oz tequila

1 oz triple sec

¾ oz lime juice

1 cup ice

1 lime wedge

How to Make It

First, combine all ingredients into a cocktail shaker if you have one and shake vigorously with ice. If you don’t have a cocktail shaker, simply pour the ingredients into individual glasses. Once mixed, take some juice from the lime and rim the glass and add as much salt to your liking to the glass rim and you’re done!

Who says you can’t pop some bubbly at home? If you’re feeling really lazy, this is the easiest and cheapest drink to make, provided you have some sparkling wine on hand. Just grab some of your favorite OJ and champagne (we all know prosecco will work just fine as well) and you’ll be sipping your mimosa in no time. For a little twist, you can add pieces of your favorite fruits like fresh strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, etc.

Classic Mimosa Ingredients

1 bottle of champagne

1 1/2 to 3 cups orange juice chilled

How to Make It

To make a pitcher, first pour in the champagne followed by the orange juice. Do not stir and place the pitcher in the fridge for about 10 to 15 minutes. Serve chilled in champagne glasses and enjoy!

If you close your eyes and really imagine it, you could be on a beach sipping a refreshing piña colada—but just kidding, you’re actually at home. Making piña coladas at home is easy and can taste as good if not better than the $15 one you’d order at the beach resort. All you need is a blender, ice, frozen pineapple chunks, coconut cream, some rum and voila … and those cute little umbrellas, if you’re feeling fancy.

Piña Colada Ingredients

1 cup ice

1/2 cup diced pineapple frozen

4 ounces pineapple juice

1 ounces coconut cream

2 ounces white rum

Pineapple slices for garnish

How to Make It

Put ice, frozen pineapple, pineapple juice, coconut cream and white rum into the blender. Blend until mixture is frothy, not completely liquified. Pour into individual glasses and serve with pineapple slices on rim and little umbrellas.

Moscow Mules may seem like a fancy drink to make at home, but they’re really quite simple. First, you’ll want to stop by your local Hobby Lobby and pick up those copper mugs we all know and love, and the rest is as simple as three ingredients—ginger beer, vodka and lime juice. For a twist, several fruits can be added, like blackberries, peaches or cherries.

Moscow Mule Ingredients

4 oz of Ginger beer

2 oz of vodka

1 oz of lime juice

1 lime

Fresh mint leaves

How to Make It

In your copper mug, pour vodka over ice. Next, stir in the ginger beer and lime juice. Lastly, to your liking, garnish with fresh mint leaves and slices of a lime and you’re done!

Don’t you just miss Spanish tapas nights out? We do too, that’s why we decided to incorporate a red wine sangria recipe that’s easy enough to make at home. This one requires a few more ingredients, but if you’re having a social distancing party at home with friends, it’s a great crowd pleaser.

Red Wine Sangria Ingredients

1/2 cup orange juice

2 tablespoons lime juice

1/3 cup of sugar

1/4 cup triple sec

1 bottle of red wine

1 1/2 cups club soda

Sliced strawberries

1 peach sliced

1 orange sliced

1 lemon sliced

1/2 lime sliced

How to Make It

Get a pitcher and mix in orange juice, lime juice, sugar and triple sec until sugar is completely dissolved. Next, pour in the bottle of wine, club soda and the sliced fruits. Adjust sweetness or acidity to your liking. Put in the fridge and chill to desired level, about 20 minutes or more, and then serve in glasses.