Dunkin’ Will Sell Donut-Topped Espresso Martinis at NYC Bar Collab

When it comes to marketing their wares, Dunkin’ is no stranger to a little gimmickry and collaboration. There was the time they just about set the world–and our palates–on fire with their ghost pepper donut, for instance. Or their collaboration with Boston’s equally iconic Harpoon Brewery a few years ago on a coffee porter, which saw the Dunkin’ brand extending its way into the alcohol world for the first time. And lest we forget, their standard K-Cups actually performed quite well in our tasting and ranking of 40 common K-Cup brands. They have not been idle, by any means.

Still, this latest collaboration from the brand is maybe their zaniest yet: Starting tomorrow, Friday Oct. 20, 2023, Dunkin’ will be teaming up with New York Lower East Side bar Ray’s to create a week-plus pop-up event called Ray’s Runs on Dunkin’, “a limited time cocktail menu combination of the classic Dunkin’ flavors with Ray’s nostalgic vibes.”

In celebration, Ray’s bartender Tim Sweeney has concocted a five-drink Dunkin’ cocktail menu that does not at all sound like the midpoint between delightfully tacky camp and soulless corporate appropriation. The drinks include–of course–such wonders as a Dunkin’ espresso martini with a not-at-all-stale-we-are-sure Munchkin Donut Hole jammed on the rim, because how could it be any other way? All told, the event will run at Ray’s from Oct. 20-29, to sate the donut cocktail-related needs of the NYC area.

Want to see the full lineup of cocktails? Of course you do. The five signature drinks include the following:

Dunkin’ Ray-fresher: A refreshing mix of Patron Tequila, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher, with hints of coconut, lime, and pineapple.

Dunkin’ Matcha Lemon Drop: A delicious blend of Grey Goose Vodka, Matcha, coconut milk, lemon, and honey syrup.

Dunkin’ Drunkin’ Pum’kin: A fall favorite featuring Angel’s Envy Rye, Cold Brew, Pumpkin Swirl, ginger, adorned with a Pumpkin MUNCHKIN® Donut Hole garnish.

Dunkin’ Hazelnut Freeze: A frozen combination of Jefferson’s Bourbon, cacao liqueur, Cold Brew, heavy cream, and a hazelnut flavor shot.

Dunkintini: The star of the show, a masterful mix of Absolut Elyx Vodka, Dunkin’ Cold Brew, espresso liqueur, simple syrup, topped with a Classic MUNCHKIN® Donut Hole garnish.