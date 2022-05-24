The Cannabis Edibles We’re Currently Indulging In

Your older brother’s weird roommate’s gross pot brownies are a thing of the past. With marijuana becoming legalized in more and more states across the country, some companies are coming out with delicious cannabis edibles that offer a surprising level of sophistication with every bite. Whether you’re looking for a mild high or something more intense, there are edibles out there that will get the job done and leave you feeling high, happy and satisfied.

I taste-tested a few of these goodies so I could report back to you about what I found. The following are my favorite products I tried. If you also partake, they’re definitely worth checking out. As with all edibles, a word of warning: Start slow. They can sometimes take a while to kick in, and the last thing you want is to overindulge.

If you were a candy addict back in the day like I was, then you surely remember Smarties, the powdery, sugary, pill-like candies that were a staple in every over-indulgent elementary schooler’s diet. They were one of my all-time favorites as a kid, so I was delighted to discover that Beboe Inspired Blend Pastilles taste remarkably similar to the iconic candy, even though they were technically inspired by Sweet Tarts instead. Gummies may first come to mind when you think of cannabis edibles, but these pastilles offer a completely different texture that keeps thing interesting. I love these treats for taking on adventures on hot summer days because they don’t melt into an inedible goop if you leave them out in the heat for too long.

For those who are looking for more of a classic gummy experience, I can’t recommend Valhalla Strawberry Lemonade Sativa Gummies enough. The first thing you should know about these bad boys is that they’re stronger than the average gummy. Dosed at ten milligrams instead of the usual five, you really only have to take one of these to feel the relatively strong effects. However, if you want to start slower, you can always cut them in half. They really do taste like strawberry lemonade, with a lovely tartness that ensures you’re not biting into a sugar bomb. Plus, they didn’t make me feel like sinking into the couch, so they’re great for beach days, park picnics and pretty much any other fun plans you have for the summer.

Out of all of the products I tried, Hi5 Infused Seltzer is the one I would be most likely to indulge in on a super-regular basis. If you’ve never tried a cannabis seltzer before, you should get your hands on this stuff ASAP. Although traditional edibles can take hours to kick in, you won’t have the same problem with this infused seltzer. Rather, it offers almost immediate relaxation after you take a sip. This allows you to better control your dose and makes the drink perfect for social events when you don’t want to drink alcohol. To make it even better, they taste great too, so you’ll actually want to keep sipping.

If you want to drink your cannabis and take it with you on the go at the same time, Select Squeeze is the product you’ve been searching for. It’s easy to stash this concentrated beverage enhancer in your bag and take it out to add to your water bottle (or whatever else you’re drinking) in a flash. The only thing you need to keep in mind with this stuff is that it’s really easy to add too much to your drink, so be careful not to overdose yourself—the flavor is so good you’re probably going to want to. I tried the strawberry lemonade and now want to add it to everything I drink.

And the award for the best-tasting edible goes to… Kiva Pineapple Habanero Camino Gummies. These things seriously taste amazing. They work like your average cannabis gummy, but the fantastic flavor is what sets these apart from the competition. They’re sweet, they’re tart and they have a subtle heat to them that makes them absolutely bingeable. Once your munchies kick in, it might be hard to resist finishing the tin. In fact, I wish they sold these without the THC so I could just snack on them without taking too much and prompting a panic attack. If you’re looking for a delicious gummy that’s guaranteed to please heat lovers, these Camino gummies are 100% the way to go.

Samantha Maxwell is a food writer and editor based in Boston. Follow her on Twitter at @samseating.