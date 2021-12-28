Six Food and Drink Trends for 2022

Another year is coming to an end, so now is the perfect time to look ahead to what 2022 might have in store for us when it comes to food and drink trends. In 2021, we saw a growing rise in veganism and vegetarianism, as well as more interest in fusion cuisine. Many of us have also turned to the likes of social media channels such as Instagram and TikTok for recipe inspiration. But what can we expect from 2022? Here are our predicted trends.

The CBD market is booming thanks to the growing demand for healthier foods, along with CBD’s claimed benefits for wellness and mental health. While you’d typically have to seek out a health-food shop for CBD-infused goods, lately, the trend is moving into your more standard food retailers, making CBD treats more accessible than ever. Products like Cannasa, a premium CBD-infused drink, are gaining more and more popularity.

Could potato milk be the next best milk alternative? With non-dairy milk like oat, almond, and coconut milk consistently being snapped off the shelves, there’s no reason to believe that potato milk won’t also do well. According to food experts, potato milk isn’t just a sustainable dairy-free option but offers a tasty, creamy flavor. Not only that but this new milk alternative is low in sugar and saturated fats. Its sustainability credentials come from the fact that potatoes use around half the land it takes to grow the equivalent amount of oats.

Forget your favorite bottles from Bordeaux, Mendoza or Napa Valley. In 2022, it’s all about exploring varietals from lesser-known wine regions, such as those from Eastern European counties like Hungary and Slovakia. The best labels from these countries are certainly worth exploring. Likewise, sommeliers are predicting a ’90s wine resurgence, expecting the likes of cava, off-dry Riesling, and Australian Chardonnay to make a comeback.

We all love a good cocktail now and then, don’t we? In 2022, pre-packaged cocktails will become even more popular. Convenient, affordable and often delicious, you can’t really go wrong with premium pre-made cocktails. They’re the perfect tipple to enjoy basking in the park on a warm summer’s day or to grab from the store on the way to a party. Whether sold in ready-to-drink cans or bigger bottles, pre-mixed cocktails have shaken off their less than sparkling reputation as many popular drink brands have revamped and improved their options. Nowadays, almost anyone can appreciate a decent canned cocktail.

Bursting with vitamin C, hibiscus is the colorful shrub typically found in teas. In recent years, you may have noticed hibiscus making an appearance in various other foods and drinks, and in 2022, we can expect this trend to continue. Enjoy hibiscus in pink-hued flavored water, sweet-tasting jams and syrups, or even cooked up with ingredients like onions and nuts.

It comes as no surprise that the flexitarian movement is still going strong. ‘Reducetarianism’ is predicted to be a growing trend in 2022, a diet perfect for ‘plant-curious eaters’ who aren’t ready to give up steak and fried chicken entirely. Likewise, the plant-based food industry continues to boom, and we can expect to see more and more plant-based options in supermarkets and restaurants. Another positive aspect of the growth of the flexitarian diet is that consumers are valuing high-quality meat, dairy and egg products more and more. These days people are more aware of animal wellness and sustainability, and are focusing on quality over quantity when it comes to eating animal products.

Many drinkers are also aiming to cut down on alcohol. So, reducetarianism helps out people who don’t want to drink as much but aren’t ready to say goodbye to their favorite boozy tipple just yet. Moderation is making a comeback.

Ellie Swain (@lifesawindow) is a British freelance writer covering topics including food and drink, travel, music, lifestyle, fashion and marketing.