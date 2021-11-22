10 of the Best Food Podcasts to Listen to Right Now

Podcasting has taken the media world by storm in recent years, and it wasn’t too long for the food industry to hop on the trend. While we’re used to consuming food content in video format, audio has changed how we engage with content creators, experts, and anyone with a strong opinion on ketchup. Podcasts also create a platform for exchanging ideas, recipes and food-related anecdotes that we can easily consume during our morning commutes. And because the food world is so diverse and multi-faceted, you’ll never run out of new ingredients to learn about, recipes to try and banter about what’s in someone’s refrigerator.

Today’s food podcasts are hosted by a wide range of media personalities, including celebrity chefs, writers, comedians, and people who just really like to talk about dinner. And with so many perspectives and voices to choose from, you’ll surely find a show that satisfies your curiosity in the culinary space. Instead of leaving you to find your favorites, we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of 10 food podcasts that you should listen to right now:

The hosts of Home Cooking are no strangers to breaking down concepts for their respective audiences, with their joint podcast being a great resource for home cooks. Samin Nosrat’s massively successful cookbook Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, as well as her homonymous Netflix series, has placed her at the forefront of food media; meanwhile, Hrishikesh Hirway can also be found on the streaming platform explaining the creation of hit songs with his popular series Song Exploder.

In this podcast, the two friends answer questions from listeners regarding what they can whip up in their home kitchens, such as how to bake a cake with whole wheat flour, turn broccoli into pesto or transform a can of beats into something delicious. The show originally served to answer cooking questions during the early days of the pandemic but has now become an informative, casual and approachable Q&A series with some very friendly hosts. Home Cooking also brings in all kinds of guests who share their culinary wisdom, creating a supportive public forum full of tips and tricks.

The Sporkful with Dan Pashman has become one of the Internet’s most popular food podcasts over its past decade. For new listeners interested in turning in, the show’s motto offers some insight: It’s not for foodies, it’s for eaters. Pashman ditches the traditional model of interviewing chefs on recent openings and fine dining for a more casual and hands-on approach. Everything is on the table when listening to “Sporkful,” including food security and social justice issues, or answering miscellaneous questions on food science and history. The show also brings on plenty of high-profile guests and food experts who contribute to some of the most intriguing food-focused discussions, but in a lighthearted setting.

Hosted by former New York Times columnist Francis Lam, The Splendid Table is a show that covers everything food-related, from scientific studies to the current status of food culture. Lam offers listeners a look into today’s culinary scene by discussing what people are cooking these days, different cuisines and how the foods we eat are a product of history and various socioeconomic factors. The host also hits the road to interview food experts, celebrities or anyone who has an opinion on the current food scene. The Splendid Table is entertaining as it is informative and a great listen while passing the time on travel days or running errands.

Gastropod is the go-to podcast for food science nerds and culinary historians out there, covering all topics related to agriculture, production or the origins of some of our favorite foods. Hosts Cynthia Graber and Nicola Wily explore the hidden histories behind how food items make their way from farm to table and answer questions about why we eat the things we do. The show takes deep dives into food coloring, the origins of pizza, why eating makes us human and how licorice became such a polarizing sweet treat.

Table Manners with British recording artist Jessie Ware and her mother Lennie blurs the line between interview series and food podcasts. The show has a way of not being about food yet entirely revolve around eating at the same time. The mother-and-daughter duo will ask their celebrity guests questions about their current projects, careers and personal lives and sprinkle in questions like what their last meals would be, what their mothers pack in their lunchbox and what kinds of food would they eat growing up. The show is funny, loosely structured and different in each episode, giving listeners insight into what their favorite celebrities like to eat at home. The Wares also treat their in-person guests to dinner and drinks, with Lennie frequently filling her audience in on her dinner recipes. The final result is a hilariously personal interview series that discusses peoples’ unique relationships to food.

Comedian Dan Ahdoot’s podcast Green Eggs and Dan is all about the laughs, with the host having a keen curiosity for seeing what’s inside his guests’ fridges back home. While this certainly isn’t a “serious” food podcast (with Ahdoot roasting his guests about their eating habits), you can still sense the host’s passion for all things food. Jokes and banter are interwoven with discussing what people are cooking or why Nicole Byer hates pickles, and Ryan Tedder would rather die than eat eggplant again.

Following her appearance on Masterchef, Tannoria Askew partnered with her sister-in-food Candace Boyd to produce Black Girls Eating—a food podcast that discusses Black contributions to the culinary world, cooking tips and the power of embracing their Black female identity. The friends are figures in the Indianapolis food community and invite various local guests to explore the importance of seasoning your food and hot topics like the gentrification of chicken thighs. The show is informative, riddled with laughs and offers a unique perspective on the fabric of America’s culinary heritage.

Founded in 2014 by then-host Julia Turshen, Radio Cherry Bombe is a podcast for women in food and anyone who wants to know how women are shaping today’s culinary world. The show is now hosted by Cherry Bombe’s founder Kerry Diamond, who sits down with food writers, cookbook authors, television personalities and classically trained chefs, to name just a few. Besides providing an insightful look into what it’s like to be a female navigating this industry, the show aims to inspire women interested in venturing into the world of food and beverage. Previous guests include celebrity chef Ina Garten, TV host Padma Lakshmi and food stylist Mariana Velásquez.

You might have heard of David Chang from his Emmy-nominated Netflix series Ugly Delicious, but the restaurateur has also expanded into podcasting with his self-titled production The Dave Change Show. Chang’s witty sense of humor and firm opinions on food trends and culture make this podcast, like his TV series, both wildly entertaining and insightful. You’ll hear hot takes on immigrant food culture, alternative milks, navigating Asian supermarkets, myths surrounding microwaves and general discussion about the realities of fatherhood.

Bon Appetit’s editorial director Amanda Shapiro hosts the recently revamped edition of Food People, which posted its first episode in a year this past June. There’s no particular edge or twist to this foodie podcast, with the entire show feeling more like a round table with BA’s editors. Shapiro and her colleagues discuss current food trends, tips on properly grilling chicken and recipes that are either in season or recently appeared in the publication. If you’re a Bon Appetit fan or want some cooking-related content playing in the background, this is just the show for you.

Sylvio Martins is a freelance writer and actor based in Los Angeles. He specializes in Latinx cuisine and food culture, and has been previously featured in Eater and The Infatuation.