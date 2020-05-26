SNK Plans to Release Over 20 Games Through Twitch Prime Throughout the Year

Tuesday kicks off videogame company SNK’s year-long partnership with Twitch Prime, through which the company will release over 20 of its classic games for free to celebrate the Neo Geo’s 30th anniversary.

Right now, Twitch Prime owners can download the following seven titles for free: Fatal Fury Special, The King of Fighters 2000, The King of Fighters 2002, Samurai Showdown II, Art of Fighting 2, Blazing Star and Pulstar.

The Neo Geo was both an arcade cabinet and home console released in 1990, which saw considerable success in large part thanks to the popularity of its games. One of the more recent DLC fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate saw Terry from Fatal Fury join the battle.

As they were initially designed to be played in arcades, don’t expect any of these games to offer huge campaigns or deep storytelling. If, however, you’re looking for some light, fun fighting or shoot-em-up action, SNK’s games are worth giving a shot.

Similar to the Epic Games Store, Twitch Prime typically offers a handful of new games every month or so. Interestingly, some of the games being included now, such as Fatal Fury Special and Pulstar, had been offered through the service in the past, but if you didn’t pick them up then, you’ve got another chance now. Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Twitch Prime also offered a sneak peek of some SNK games that will be offered through the service in the future, including Garou: Mark of the Wolves The King of Fighters ‘98: Ultimate Match, King of the Monsters, Metal Slug 2, Sengoku 3 and The Last Blade 2. It’s currently unknown when these games will be available to download, so we’ll just have to keep an eye out for them.