Michelle Williams Will Star in Kelly Reichardt’s Upcoming A24 Film Showing Up

Kelly Reichardt, the filmmaker behind slow-burning Oregonian films like Wendy and Lucy and one of 2020’s most acclaimed films, First Cow, will develop her next film Showing Up with A24.

While it’s a return to A24, there’s also a more exciting element returning to Reichardt’s latest: Michelle Williams will star in Showing Up, making it the fourth collaboration between the actress and director. Williams previously starred in the aforementioned Wendy and Lucy, 2010 Western Meek’s Cutoff and 2016’s Certain Women, in which Williams starred alongside Laura Dern and Kristen Stewart.

According to Deadline, Showing Up is a story about an artist on the verge of an exciting exhibition and the way her artistry is reinforced by her relationships with family and friends. If Reichardt’s filmography is any indication, Showing Up will likely be an unhurried, warm character study. Reichardt briefly discusses her forthcoming project with Kenneth Lonergan in the most recent installment of the A24 podcast.