Rock Out With the New Trailer for Bill & Ted Face the Music, Releasing Simultaneously in Theaters and VOD

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are ready to take the music of Wyld Stallyns where it’s never been before … a simultaneous theatrical and VOD release. The long-awaited third Bill & Ted movie will acquiesce to pressure from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by being released straight to VOD on the same day it also begins playing whichever theaters choose to book it. Current release date? Sept. 2, 2020. The news on the changed Bill & Ted 3 release plans comes in advance of this weekend’s virtual version of Comic-Con, along with a brand new trailer for the reboot of the 1980s time-traveling comedy series.

Bill & Ted Face the Music was originally slated to hit theaters on Aug. 21, before being pushed back slightly. It’s still unclear if theaters in the biggest American film markets, most notably L.A. and NYC, will be open by that point, so the simultaneous VOD release is no doubt a way for studio Orion Pictures (a division of MGM) to hedge its bets and guarantee that the maximum number of people get to see the film on the weekend of its release. Of course, even those who are free to go to a theater may choose to stay home instead and watch Bill & Ted 3 in a safer environment. It’s just the latest in a series of delays and pushbacks, which has now seen Christopher Nolan’s Tenet be delayed indefinitely. Of course, with Bill & Ted possessing a much smaller budget (only $25 million, vs. more than $200 million for Tenet), the studios have much more realistic options for recouping their investment via VOD.

Today’s new trailer, meanwhile, gives us a much more detailed glimpse at the new time-traveling journey the pair of dudes will be embarking upon in search of the one glorious song that will finally unite the world, as was foretold. We also get a more proper introduction to the characters of “Little Bill” and “Little Ted,” the daughters of our heroes, played by Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. Something tells us that there’s intended to be some spinoff potential with these two in particular.

Check out the new Bill & Ted trailer below.