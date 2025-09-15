New Trailer For Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Features Jeremy Allen White as The Boss

By Audrey Weisburd  |  September 15, 2025 | 3:25pm
Jeremy Allen White steps into the shoes of Bruce Springsteen in the new trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, Scott Cooper’s upcoming biopic about the making of Nebraska. Often considered Springsteen’s most stripped-down and haunted record, Nebraska was recorded alone on a four-track in his New Jersey bedroom. It’s a raw, intimate project, just the kind of terrain where White thrives. The film, which premiered at Telluride to strong reviews, is set to open nationwide on October 24.

The trailer’s opening image contrasts Springsteen commanding a sold-out arena, then quickly cutting to his solitude, immediately framing the film as a story about reckoning. Here is a young artist at a crossroads, global superstardom within reach, yet inwardly grappling with ghosts from his past. His voiceover sets the tone for the film’s existential edge.

From there, the trailer unfolds as a journey “into the soul of an artist.” Black-and-white flashbacks hint at formative memories, while late-night diner conversations with Jon Landau (Jeremy Strong) explore questions of struggle, identity, and truth. The ensemble cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffman, Marc Maron, and David Krumholtz.

Springsteen faces pushback from Columbia Records executives who call his pivot to folk a “highly unorthodox career move.” Landau defends his vision, and the trailer closes with Springsteen insisting he doesn’t need perfection, just something that feels true.

Music biopics with celebrity leads have quickly become one of Hollywood’s most reliable genres, equal parts concert, formula, and emotional catharsis. Deliver Me From Nowhere enters that crowded landscape with a different kind of backbone. By focusing on the making of Nebraska, it shines a light on a crevice of introspective darkness and solitude. Springsteen himself is a different kind of subject, too. His fans are fiercely loyal, which makes curiosity about their reaction part of the film’s draw.

Adapted from Warren Zanes’ book of the same name, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is written and directed by Cooper (Crazy Heart, Hostiles, The Pale Blue Eye). The film is produced by Cooper, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Eric Robinson, and Scott Stuber, with Zanes, Tracey Landon, and Jon F. Vein serving as executive producers.

Nebraska is where Bruce chose truth over expectation,” Cooper has said of the record. “At that crossroads, he could have chased the bright lights and the roar of arenas, but instead, he turned inward, armed only with silence, a four-track recorder, and the courage to confront himself. For him to trust me with telling that story—the most vulnerable chapter of his life—is the greatest honor I’ve ever had as a filmmaker.”

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere opens nationwide Oct. 24.

 
