New Trailer For Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Features Jeremy Allen White as The Boss
Jeremy Allen White steps into the shoes of Bruce Springsteen in the new trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, Scott Cooper’s upcoming biopic about the making of Nebraska. Often considered Springsteen’s most stripped-down and haunted record, Nebraska was recorded alone on a four-track in his New Jersey bedroom. It’s a raw, intimate project, just the kind of terrain where White thrives. The film, which premiered at Telluride to strong reviews, is set to open nationwide on October 24.
The trailer’s opening image contrasts Springsteen commanding a sold-out arena, then quickly cutting to his solitude, immediately framing the film as a story about reckoning. Here is a young artist at a crossroads, global superstardom within reach, yet inwardly grappling with ghosts from his past. His voiceover sets the tone for the film’s existential edge.
From there, the trailer unfolds as a journey “into the soul of an artist.” Black-and-white flashbacks hint at formative memories, while late-night diner conversations with Jon Landau (Jeremy Strong) explore questions of struggle, identity, and truth. The ensemble cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Odessa Young, Gaby Hoffman, Marc Maron, and David Krumholtz.
Springsteen faces pushback from Columbia Records executives who call his pivot to folk a “highly unorthodox career move.” Landau defends his vision, and the trailer closes with Springsteen insisting he doesn’t need perfection, just something that feels true.
- movies New Trailer For Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Features Jeremy Allen White as The Boss By Audrey Weisburd September 15, 2025 | 3:25pm
