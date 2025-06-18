Jeremy Allen White’s Music Will Repair the World in First Trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

By Ana Carpenter  |  June 18, 2025 | 11:10am
Movies News Bruce Springsteen
Jeremy Allen White’s Music Will Repair the World in First Trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Listen to this article

Jeremy Allen White may seem like an odd choice to play a quintessential American rockstar, but the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere does plenty to draw connections between the upcoming biopic’s version of Bruce Springsteen and White’s role as the lead scrappy, jaded, and extremely talented chef on The Bear. Like Carmen Berzatto, the Springsteen in this trailer is a broken man hyper-fixated on his own talent as a form of salvation. If the voiceover about the metaphorical hole in Springsteen’s childhood bedroom floor isn’t enough to convince you, the trailer also offers some very The Bear -esque shots of White looking particularly world-weary against various desolate backdrops. 

“I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself,” he says near the beginning of the trailer, one of the more restrained lines in a trailer that also includes an explanation about how Bruce Springsteen is using his album to fix himself, and then fix the world. So it’s pretty clear that the film will not be aiming for subtlety. Which is perfectly fine. Subtlety is probably not something one should expect from a Bruce Springsteen biopic, anyway. 

Of course, no self-respecting Bruce Springsteen biopic would be complete without an overflow of classic Americana iconography, and the trailer certainly delivers on that rose-colored glasses nostalgia for decades past, complete with old-fashioned cars, old photographs, and sepia-lit country roads. This is all fair enough, although the flashbacks to Springsteen’s childhood done in some truly uninspired black-and-white look like they could be a bit much. 

Just in case the goals of the film weren’t clear, the trailer concludes with a very sweaty Jeremey Allen White performing “Born to Run” on stage, a fitting note to end on for a movie that’s shaping up to be a by-the-book Bruce Springsteen drama drenched in angst and nostalgia. Also, Jeremy Strong is here too! 

Directed and written by Scott Cooper and based on a book by Warren Zanes, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to release on Oct. 24, 2025. Check out the first trailer below.

 
Join the discussion...
 