Jeremy Allen White’s Music Will Repair the World in First Trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Listen to this article

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jeremy Allen White may seem like an odd choice to play a quintessential American rockstar, but the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere does plenty to draw connections between the upcoming biopic’s version of Bruce Springsteen and White’s role as the lead scrappy, jaded, and extremely talented chef on The Bear. Like Carmen Berzatto, the Springsteen in this trailer is a broken man hyper-fixated on his own talent as a form of salvation. If the voiceover about the metaphorical hole in Springsteen’s childhood bedroom floor isn’t enough to convince you, the trailer also offers some very The Bear -esque shots of White looking particularly world-weary against various desolate backdrops.

“I want it to feel like I’m in the room by myself,” he says near the beginning of the trailer, one of the more restrained lines in a trailer that also includes an explanation about how Bruce Springsteen is using his album to fix himself, and then fix the world. So it’s pretty clear that the film will not be aiming for subtlety. Which is perfectly fine. Subtlety is probably not something one should expect from a Bruce Springsteen biopic, anyway.