Post-Joker Joaquin Phoenix Is a Tender Uncle in C'mon C'mon's First Trailer

As festival season starts heating up, the general public is getting their first looks at many competitors that hope to hang this awards season. One of these (with places at Telluride and NYFF) is the latest from Beginners and 20th Century Women filmmaker Mike Mills. C’mon C’mon reunites the writer/director with A24, and gives Joaquin Phoenix a nice serious follow-up to his Oscar-winning Joker performance.

The first trailer for the black-and-white film sees him reading from a book to his nephew (Woody Norman) all about the wonders and trials of life. Oh, it wants your tears and it wants ‘em bad.

Take a look:

This one looks like an ambitious and emotionally encompassing film from Mills, and, as far as early reports go from fest attendees, it’s a success. We’ll see if the buzz holds up over the fall as it makes its way from the fest to the rest of us.

C’mon Cmon hits theaters this November.