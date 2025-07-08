Geese Announces New Album Getting Killed The LP arrives September 26 via Partisan Records. Listen to the lead single “Taxes” below.

Brooklyn five-piece Geese just announced the release of their upcoming album, Getting Killed. Out September 26 via Partisan Records, the band’s third LP follows 2023’s 3D Country and frontman Cameron Winter’s acclaimed 2024 solo debut, Heavy Metal.

Building on their eclectic discography, Getting Killed promises to be another deviation from rock norms. While the group’s debut LP was an idiosyncratic lineup of DIY post-rock songs, and 3D Country a bombastic collection of sunny guitar tracks, Getting Killed promises to be something new entirely. Created with producer Kenneth Blume over the span of a month, the band says the songs lie somewhere in the realm of a “chaotic comedy,” sans all the conventional song structures.

Ahead of the album’s release Geese shared the album’s lead single “Taxes.” Beginning with a whirling cast of jungle drums and sincere harmonies, Winter’s signature drawl sets the tone for the song. “I should burn in hell,” he sings atop the disorientating soundscape. “But I don’t deserve this.” As he makes the revelation, bright acoustic guitars add a hopeful energy to the mix. At first a vibrant fusion of tropical influences, Winter’s gritty vocal brings a touch of brokenness to the song. “If you want me to pay my taxes, you’re gonna have to nail me down,” he yells, and eventually, the instrumentals relent to his pain, the soundscape shifting into a full-blown alternative rock song with soaring guitars and driving percussion to match.

With intense lyrics framed by sunny instrumentals, “Taxes” takes a fun, oddball approach to a traditional rock song. While their tracks are always different, it’s that surprising structure that’s a signature of Geese and their diverse sound. Read our 2023 cover story on the band here.