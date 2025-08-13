Teen Angst Turns Sinister in First Trailer for Cillian Murphy’s Steve

Listen to this article

Your browser does not support the audio element.

What is British reform school if not the perfect recipe for ominous teen angst?

In the first trailer for Steve, which follows headmaster Steve (Cillian Murphy) and some of his charges throughout one day at a British reform school, school hallways, cloudy pastoral landscapes, and lots of rainy skies serve as a backdrop for what seems to be a more psychological exploration of Steve and his charges. There’s a focus on one student in particular—named Shy (Jay Lycurgo)—whose troubled mind draws out some of the dangers lurking in Steve’s own psyche. Throughout the trailer, Steve seems to unravel beneath the pressure of running the school, even as he offers Shy guidance and assures him that he isn’t alone.