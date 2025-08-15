Listen to Ronboy’s New Single Featuring Matt Berninger
"Disaster" is Julia Laws' second single of 2025.
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
Earlier this year, Matt Berninger released his second solo album, Get Sunk. Deep into the tracklist, on the song “Silver Jeep,” featured the voice of Julia Laws, the LA musician behind the Ronboy project. They’ve worked together on and off since Berninger’s debut, Serpentine Prison, collaborating (along with Resynator) on a cover of Tom Petty’s “Only a Broken Heart” four years ago.
