Listen to Ronboy’s New Single Featuring Matt Berninger

Earlier this year, Matt Berninger released his second solo album, Get Sunk. Deep into the tracklist, on the song “Silver Jeep,” featured the voice of Julia Laws, the LA musician behind the Ronboy project. They’ve worked together on and off since Berninger’s debut, Serpentine Prison, collaborating (along with Resynator) on a cover of Tom Petty’s “Only a Broken Heart” four years ago.

Cut to now, as Laws begins turning towards her solo music, teasing what will likely end up being a follow-up to her 2022 debut, Pity to Love. Berninger is filling the feature role on new single “Disaster,” her second release of 2025 (following “Get Rich Fix”). Ronboy is also slated to open Berninger’s upcoming European shows.

“Being hard on myself is usually a conversation I have within the privacy of my own mind,” Laws shared in a press release. “But now Matt is responding to my thoughts… publicly. It’s emotional in itself having him on this song.” Berninger adds, “Ronboy has a way of blending tenderness and ferocity like no other artist I know. So happy she let me into this incredible song.”

Listen to “Disaster” below and read our cover story on Berninger here.