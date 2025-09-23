Ratboys Sign With New West, Share “Light Night Mountains All That” The new single marks the band's first release since their great 2023 album The Window.

In many ways, 2023 was Ratboys’ year. The Chicago band’s fifth LP, The Window, was our Album of the Week (back when we still did that kind of thing) upon its release, and we even named it the 5th-best album of the year come that December. I wrote then, “Much like its title suggests, The Window is a portal into a world Julia Steiner is still considering the weight of. No longer fixated on how the grief of childhood can tumble into adulthood, the work here examines what chapter comes next; the ways that love and what-could’ve-beens can haunt the present,” and I still mean it. On top of that, “Morning Zoo” was our pick for the 3rd-best song of the year. I think about The Window all the time. It’s a fall record to the nines.