The Carpenter’s Son Teaser: Nicolas Cage in a Horror Thriller About … Jesus’ Childhood?

In a premise that appears to be just a skooch removed from The Righteous Gemstones and Uncle Baby Billy’s Teenjus, Nicolas Cage is apparently fronting a soon-to-release psychological horror movie revolving around the childhood of Jesus of Nazareth. Sadly, this does not mean that Cage is actually playing the young Jesus, Walton Goggins-style. Rather, he seems to be the titular character of The Carpenter’s Son, the father figure who must raise his charge–who is, we might remind you, the literal son of God–to resist the evil machinations of Satan. Which is presumably why the tagline is “Beware Satan.” And also, they pronounce it “Sah-tahn,” which is by no means deeply annoying and pretentious. As the seemingly official synopsis puts it:

So it’s basically the first act of an X-Men movie, albeit with emerging powers that come from divine lineage rather than Marvel mutation. Cage, as mentioned, is “the Carpenter,” and he is joined by FKA Twigs, who appeared in last year’s reboot of The Crow, as “The Mother.” A Quiet Place‘s Noah Jupe takes on the not-at-all-controversial role of The Boy, a confused young Jesus, for what will no doubt be some prestige horror tomfoolery.

The Carpenter’s Son will probably stir up some dissent among the right-wing online contingent, assuming they’re aware of it–the film seems to have arrived fully formed out of nowhere, and says that it releases “Fall 2025 AD” without specifying an actual date. Are they aware that it is, you know … already fall? Unclear, but the film’s Wikipedia entry does recall a lovely anecdote about Cage apparently being attacked by a swarm of bees while filming, inadvertently echoing one of his career greatest hits from The Wicker Man. You’ve got to consider that to be a good omen, right? Check out the first The Carpenter’s Son teaser below.