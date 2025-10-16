A Classic Killer Santa Returns in First Trailer for Silent Night, Deadly Night Remake
There are few American horror films that caused quite the level of cultural stir and moral panic commotion upon their arrival as Charles E. Sellier Jr.’s Silent Night, Deadly Night did when it slid down the chimney and into U.S. theaters in the fall of 1984. Although really, it was barely in theaters at all: There were so many pickets and protests against the indignity and desecration represented by the idea of a killer Santa Claus in a cheap slasher film that Silent Night, Deadly Night was largely pulled from distribution after just a week. This was ironic on multiple levels: First because the film itself was a pretty run-of-the-mill slasher entry for its era, and because it was hardly the first depiction of a killer Santa Claus, having been preceded by many others, as we detailed in our exhaustive history of cinematic killer Santas. But it was Silent Night, Deadly Night that captured the attention of the moral crusaders, becoming a symbolic dragon to be slain, and becoming an infamous film in the process–it ultimately inspired a belated sequel in 1987 that ranks among the worst Christmas horror films ever made. And now, just over 40 years later, the franchise has resurrected itself: Cineverse’s Silent Night, Deadly Night remake is lurking at the chimney precipice, set for a Dec. 12, 2025 theatrical release, and debuted its first full trailer online today. You can check that footage out below.
This Silent Night, Deadly Night reimagining stars Rohan Campbell, already well known to horror geeks for having played the deeply divisive character of Corey Cunningham, the lynchpin of David Gordon Green’s messy Halloween Ends. Here, he’s taking on the minor horror icon that is “Billy,” the young man who becomes radicalized into donning the Santa suit and accompanying fire axe as he carves a path of holiday violence. As the official synopsis puts it:
