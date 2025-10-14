First Trailer for Rebuilding Captures Josh O’Connor Amid the Ashes of the American West

By Audrey Weisburd  |  October 14, 2025 | 11:15am
Bleecker Street has released the first trailer for Rebuilding, the latest film from writer-director Max Walker-Silverman, whose tender 2022 debut A Love Song established him as a humanistic filmmaker, framing the vast stillness of rural America with warmth and restraint.

Here, Walker-Silverman widens his thematic lens to tell a story about family and redemption, following Josh O’Connor as Dusty, a divorced father whose Colorado ranch has been destroyed by wildfire. Now living in a FEMA trailer park, he learns to rebuild not just his home, but his relationships, with his ex-wife (Meghann Fahy) and daughter (Lily LaTorre).

Fresh off his turns in Challengers and The History of Sound, Josh O’Connor continues to expand his range, stepping further into the emotional terrain of his characters with each role. A British actor known for his delicacy and precision, often embodying longing, intimacy, and rebellion, O’Connor here takes on a distinctly American kind of stillness. This is the kind of part that reaffirms O’Connor’s ability to disappear completely into a role, capturing not just an accent but an entire sensibility, a man rebuilding both land and life.

The trailer is filled with vast images of Americana, sunsets, open plains, the slow pulse of morning light, matching the film’s ruminative tone. Rebuilding looks to be another quietly moving entry in Walker-Silverman’s growing body of work, a meditation on loss, grace, and the slow beauty of starting again.

At a time when cinema often feels swept up in spectacle, Rebuilding speaks to a more subtle craving, echoing the themes of healing in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value, for stories rooted in empathy, patience, and place. In an era of uncertainty, audiences are increasingly drawn to films that remind us of the endurance of ordinary people: neighbors who show up, parents who try again, small communities that hold together after the storm. Walker-Silverman’s world is one of persistence, storytelling that feels timeless and necessary, proof that gentleness, too, can be revolutionary.

Rebuilding comes out on Nov. 14. Check out the trailer below.

 
