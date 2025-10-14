R&B Legend D’Angelo Dead at 51
The Grammy-winning R&B and neo-soul icon died on Tuesday, Oct. 14, as confirmed by his family.Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty
Pioneering R&B and neo-soul legend and Grammy winner D’Angelo has reportedly passed away from pancreatic cancer. He was 51. TMZ first reported the news, which was confirmed in a statement shared by his family.
