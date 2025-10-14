R&B Legend D’Angelo Dead at 51

Listen to this article

Pioneering R&B and neo-soul legend and Grammy winner D’Angelo has reportedly passed away from pancreatic cancer. He was 51. TMZ first reported the news, which was confirmed in a statement shared by his family.

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025,” his family wrote. “We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

D’Angelo’s final album, 2014’s Black Messiah, was widely acclaimed–just yesterday, it appeared on Paste‘s list of the 250 best albums of the 21st century so far. He was a huge figure of the modern musical world, one that most fans likely expected would produce far more great art in his lifetime, making the loss sting even more.

This news is developing.