RIP Drew Struzan, Prolific Illustrator of Iconic Movie Posters
Listen to this article
We have sad news to report today from the annals of film art history: Prolific illustrator, artist and cover/poster designer Drew Struzan has reportedly passed away at the age of 78, after it was reported this spring that he had been “battling for his life” with Alzheimer’s disease. Struzan’s official Instagram/art account confirmed the industry legend’s passing, offering the following statement:
- music R&B Legend D'Angelo Dead at 51 By Tatiana Tenreyro October 14, 2025 | 1:27pm
- tv Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now (October 14, 2025) By Lacy Baugher Milas October 14, 2025 | 1:00pm
- movies RIP Drew Struzan, Prolific Illustrator of Iconic Movie Posters By Jim Vorel October 14, 2025 | 12:07pm
- movies It Was Just an Accident Is Jafar Panahi's Suspenseful and Human Search for Answers By Rory Doherty October 14, 2025 | 11:15am
- movies First Trailer for Rebuilding Captures Josh O’Connor Amid the Ashes of the American West By Audrey Weisburd October 14, 2025 | 11:15am
- books Marie Lu Confidently Steps Out of the YA World with Harrowing, Emotionally Complex Fantasy Red City By Lacy Baugher Milas October 14, 2025 | 10:01am
- movies 10 of the Most Underrated Kills in Horror Movies By Bee Delores October 14, 2025 | 9:15am
- music The 250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far: 200-151 By Paste Staff October 14, 2025 | 9:00am
- tv The 25 Best Sci-Fi TV Shows on Netflix By Paste Staff October 14, 2025 | 6:00am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Kino Film Collection By Paste Staff October 14, 2025 | 1:00am
- music Watch Holly Bowling's Paste Session at Northlands Music Festival By Matt Irving October 13, 2025 | 2:37pm
- movies NYFF: Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice Nails the Joke, Then Keeps Telling It By Casey Epstein-Gross October 13, 2025 | 10:26am
- books The Best New YA Books of October 2025 By Lacy Baugher Milas October 13, 2025 | 10:01am
- music Madison Cunningham Finds Her Ace In the Hole By Caroline Nieto October 13, 2025 | 10:00am
- music The 250 Greatest Albums of the 21st Century So Far: 250-201 By Paste Staff October 13, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 100 Best Vampire Movies of All Time By Mark Rozeman and Jim Vorel and Paste Staff October 13, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 35 Best Movies on Hoopla (October 2025) By Paste Staff October 13, 2025 | 7:30am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Starz By Paste Staff October 13, 2025 | 4:00am
- movies The Best Movies on The Roku Channel By Paste Staff October 13, 2025 | 3:00am
- movies The 50 Best Slasher Movies of All Time By Jim Vorel October 12, 2025 | 11:00am
- movies Smiles and Kisses You Is a Sweet, Sad Tale of Loneliness and A.I. Delusion By Jim Vorel October 12, 2025 | 9:15am
- tv The 20 Best Animated TV Shows on Netflix By Paste Staff October 12, 2025 | 8:00am
- tv The 30 Best Horror TV Shows on Netflix By Paste Staff October 12, 2025 | 7:00am
- movies The 25 Best Movies on Plex By Paste Staff October 12, 2025 | 5:34am
- tv The Best TV Shows on Shudder By Jim Vorel October 12, 2025 | 5:30am
- food, tv The 20 Best Food TV Shows and Documentaries on Netflix By Jim Vorel October 12, 2025 | 5:00am
- music Time Capsule: The Juliana Hatfield Three, Become What You Are By Caroline Nieto October 11, 2025 | 12:30pm
- music Best New Albums: This Week's Records to Stream By Paste Staff October 10, 2025 | 1:00pm
- movies Jennifer Lopez Goes Full Musical in a New Kiss of the Spider Woman By Jesse Hassenger October 10, 2025 | 11:15am
- music Jerskin Fendrix Polishes Grief With Ugly Indulgences On Once Upon A Time… In Shropshire By Vic Borlando October 10, 2025 | 11:00am
- movies The 25 Best Werewolf Movies of All Time By Jim Vorel October 10, 2025 | 10:45am
- music Flock of Dimes Lets Go On The Life You Save By Andrew Ha October 10, 2025 | 10:30am
- music When I'm Good, I'm Very Good: Natural Born Losers Turns 10 By Devon Chodzin October 10, 2025 | 10:00am
- movies Harris Dickinson’s Homelessness Drama Urchin Is Powerfully Honest British Social Realism By Brogan Morris October 10, 2025 | 9:15am
- tv The 50 Best TV Shows on Netflix, Ranked (October 2025) By Paste Staff October 10, 2025 | 9:00am
- tv The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video (October 2025) By Paste Staff October 10, 2025 | 9:00am
- tv The Best Free TV Shows on Tubi By Paste Staff October 10, 2025 | 8:00am
- movies The 25 Best Movies On Demand Right Now (October 2025) By Josh Jackson and Paste Staff October 10, 2025 | 7:00am
- tv The 50 Best TV Shows on Hulu Right Now (October 2025) By Paste Staff October 10, 2025 | 6:45am
- movies The Best Movies on Peacock (October 2025) By Paste Staff October 10, 2025 | 6:00am