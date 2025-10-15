This Is Lorelei Announces Holo Boy, a “Prequel” to His Debut LP The collection features standouts from the Water From Your Eyes multi-instrumentalist's solo back catalog, including tracks off Falls Like Water Falls and Money Right Now.

As a massive fan of Water From Your Eyes multi-instrumentalist Nate Amos’ early, pre-Box For Buddy, Box For Star work under the This Is Lorelei moniker, I’d been waiting for him to have a Car Seat Headrest moment and remake his extensive number of self-released EPs and albums. Thankfully, it’s just been confirmed: This Is Lorelei is releasing Holo Boy, a “prequel, sister” album to Box For Buddy, featuring re-recordings of tracks from his extensive back catalog. It’s out December 12 via Double Double Whammy.

Two of my favorite This Is Lorelei tracks, “But You Just Woke Me Up” and “Mouth Man,” made the cut, so this is big news for Falls Like Water Falls and Move Around fans like myself. “I tried to look at the catalog as little as possible and more just think to myself, ‘What are songs from the past that I feel like are good songs, demonstrate growth, and are significant to me, in terms of embodying a certain period of time?’” Amos says about selecting the songs. As its lead single, Amos shared the new version of “Name the Band” off his 2021 EP Jimmy Buffett Tape. With a runtime of barely over a minute, it’s an infectious, peppy pop track. This iteration is nearly identical to the original, shaving off just a second.

Check out the Holo Boy tracklist and album art (made by Amos’ partner and Water From Your Eyes bandmate Al Nardo) and hear “Name the Band” below.