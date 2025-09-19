Martin Scorsese May Have Finally Found His Next Film: What Happens at Night with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence

After months of rumors swirling around everything from a Sinatra biopic to a long-gestating Devil in the White City adaptation, Martin Scorsese has reportedly committed to direct What Happens at Night, a ghostly story based on Peter Cameron’s 2020 novel.

DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are set to star as a married couple who travel to a desolate European town to adopt a child. Once checked into a cavernous hotel, they’re met with a carousel of unsettling characters while their own grip on reality, marriage, and mortality begins to blur. Think The Shining by way of Shutter Island, with Patrick Marber (Closer, Notes on a Scandal) adapting the script.