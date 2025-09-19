Martin Scorsese May Have Finally Found His Next Film: What Happens at Night with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence
After months of rumors swirling around everything from a Sinatra biopic to a long-gestating Devil in the White City adaptation, Martin Scorsese has reportedly committed to direct What Happens at Night, a ghostly story based on Peter Cameron’s 2020 novel.
DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are set to star as a married couple who travel to a desolate European town to adopt a child. Once checked into a cavernous hotel, they’re met with a carousel of unsettling characters while their own grip on reality, marriage, and mortality begins to blur. Think The Shining by way of Shutter Island, with Patrick Marber (Closer, Notes on a Scandal) adapting the script.
- movies Martin Scorsese May Have Finally Found His Next Film: What Happens at Night with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence By Audrey Weisburd September 19, 2025 | 1:29pm
- music There Goes The Neighborhood: Dancing Through the Bullshit Beneath the Koscuiszko Bridge By Grace Robins-Somerville September 19, 2025 | 1:00pm
- movies Steve Hands Cillian Murphy a Half-Baked Character Study By Jesse Hassenger September 19, 2025 | 12:15pm
- music Joanne Robertson Lets Emotions Unwind On Blurrr By Devon Chodzin September 19, 2025 | 11:30am
- music Lola Young Gets Deeply Candid and Comical On I’m Only F**king Myself By Jaeden Pinder September 19, 2025 | 11:05am
- tv TV Rewind: Showtime's The Borgias Brought Incestuous Romance to TV Long Before House of the Dragon By Lacy Baugher Milas September 19, 2025 | 11:00am
- books A Deeply Strange Encounter Rattles a Young Mother In This Excerpt From Sister Creatures By Lacy Baugher Milas September 19, 2025 | 10:01am
- movies The Last Film Critic: Chicago and the Slow Death of the Professional Movie Review By Kenneth Lowe September 19, 2025 | 9:36am
- movies The 25 Best Movies On Demand Right Now (September 2025) By Josh Jackson and Paste Staff September 19, 2025 | 7:00am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Netflix (September 2025) By Paste Staff September 19, 2025 | 6:55am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Amazon Prime Right Now (September 2025) By Paste Staff September 19, 2025 | 5:55am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on Hulu Right Now (September 2025) By Paste Staff September 19, 2025 | 5:50am
- movies The 50 Best Movies on HBO Max (September 2025) By Paste Staff September 19, 2025 | 5:45am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on MUBI By Paste Staff September 19, 2025 | 4:00am
- movies The Best Movies on The Roku Channel By Paste Staff September 19, 2025 | 3:00am
- movies Alex Winter’s Pitch Black Humor Veils Family Sins in Adulthood By Jim Vorel September 18, 2025 | 3:49pm
- music Best New Songs (September 18, 2025) By Paste Staff September 18, 2025 | 3:00pm
- movies A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Is an Engaging Road Trip Until It Crashes Out By Tara Bennett September 18, 2025 | 1:30pm
- music Watch Atlanta Duo hey, nothing Play Their First Paste Session By Matt Irving September 18, 2025 | 1:00pm
- movies Style Bludgeons Substance In The Metaphorically Obvious Him By Jarrod Jones September 18, 2025 | 11:16am
- movies The Carpenter's Son Teaser: Nicolas Cage in a Horror Thriller About ... Jesus' Childhood? By Jim Vorel September 18, 2025 | 10:47am
- music Bleeds Cements Wednesday As Masters of the Short Story By Grant Sharples September 18, 2025 | 10:00am
- music Joviale: The Best of What’s Next By Devon Chodzin September 18, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies Jack Black and Paul Rudd Take on Anaconda in Meta Reboot Trailer By Audrey Weisburd September 17, 2025 | 1:01pm
- movies How New-Aged Road Films Make Sense of Modern America By Audrey Weisburd September 17, 2025 | 11:20am
- music COVER STORY | Wednesday Rejoice In Their Sicko Acrobatics By Matt Mitchell September 17, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 35 Best Movies on Hoopla (September 2025) By Paste Staff September 17, 2025 | 7:30am
- movies The 25 Best Movies on Plex By Paste Staff September 17, 2025 | 5:34am
- movies The 10 Best Movies on Pluto TV By Paste Staff September 17, 2025 | 4:57am
- tv Embrace the Messy Soap Opera That Is The Morning Show Season 4 By Amy Amatangelo September 16, 2025 | 9:00pm
- tv Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now (September 16, 2025) By Lacy Baugher Milas September 16, 2025 | 1:00pm
- drink, travel 5 of the Best “Non-Bourbon” Bars in Louisville By Jim Vorel September 16, 2025 | 12:25pm
- tv Slow Horses Season 5 Reflects the Turmoil of Slough House in Surprising Fashion By Kaitlin Thomas September 16, 2025 | 11:01am
- music Frost Children Try to Capture EDM Magic on Sister By Andy Steiner September 16, 2025 | 11:00am
- music The Coachella 2026 Lineup Is Here By Matt Mitchell September 16, 2025 | 10:10am
- tv Late Night Last Week: Hosts Condemn Political Violence, Emmys Recap, & More By Will DiGravio September 16, 2025 | 10:01am
- music Rocket: The Best of What’s Next By Matt Mitchell September 16, 2025 | 10:00am
- movies RIP Robert Redford: Iconic Leading Man Dies at 89 By Jim Vorel September 16, 2025 | 9:36am
- movies The Best Comedy Movies on HBO Max Right Now (September 2025) By Paste Staff September 16, 2025 | 9:33am
- music Walking Out In the Big Sky: Kate Bush’s Hounds of Love Turns 40 By Matt Mitchell September 16, 2025 | 9:00am