The Coachella 2026 Lineup Is Here
Pop mega-stars Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G are set to headline.
Last night, the lineup for Coachella 2026 was revealed. It was a particularly funny notification to get while watching Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts blister through a rendition of “Like a Hurricane,” but the upcoming iteration of the three-day, two-weekend music festival certainly packs a punch worth talking about. Pop mega-stars are the big-ticket players this year, as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G will headline the fest, which is set to take place on April 10-12 and 17-19 next year in Indio, California.
- music The Coachella 2026 Lineup Is Here By Matt Mitchell September 16, 2025 | 10:10am
