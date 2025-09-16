The Coachella 2026 Lineup Is Here

Pop mega-stars Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G are set to headline.

By Matt Mitchell  |  September 16, 2025 | 10:10am
Last night, the lineup for Coachella 2026 was revealed. It was a particularly funny notification to get while watching Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts blister through a rendition of “Like a Hurricane,” but the upcoming iteration of the three-day, two-weekend music festival certainly packs a punch worth talking about. Pop mega-stars are the big-ticket players this year, as Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G will headline the fest, which is set to take place on April 10-12 and 17-19 next year in Indio, California.

But the subsequent lines on the festival’s poster reveal a diverse and exciting crop of artists, including some Paste favorites, like Dijon, Blood Orange, Hot Mulligan, Addison Rae, Alex G, Lambrini Girls, Jane Remover, Model/Actriz, and Samia, just to name a few. Then there are the sub-headliners, like The xx, the Strokes, and Young Thug. And, while we may not be getting that coveted Talking Heads reunion, David Byrne is right there next to pop’s new it-boy, SOMBR. There’s also something called “The Bunker Debut of Radiohead Kid Amnesia,” an art exhibition. Any and all information about Coachella 2026 can be found here.

 
