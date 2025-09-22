The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer Drops, Revealing Star Wars’ Next Big Swing

By Audrey Weisburd  |  September 22, 2025 | 1:33pm
Movies News Star Wars
Mando and Grogu are leaving behind episodic adventures for the full cinematic treatment. Lucasfilm released the first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the feature continuation of Jon Favreau’s hit Disney+ series, with Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and Grogu (a.k.a) Baby Yoda) at his side. The film is slated to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, making it the first Star Wars movie to grace the big screen since 2019’s poorly received The Rise of Skywalker.

Originally announced in January 2024, the project reunites Pascal’s masked bounty hunter with Grogu, while introducing major new players to the galaxy. Sigourney Weaver joins the cast as a battle-hardened pilot, Jeremy Allen White plays Rotta, Jabba the Hutt’s heir, and Jonny Coyne steps in as a ruthless Imperial warlord.

Lucasfilm also shared the synopsis: “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”

For fans, the trailer promises more of what turned the series into a cultural phenomenon, with a mix of space-western grit and soft-hearted puppet magic, but this time, the scale is unmistakably bigger. The move to theaters feels like a full-circle moment for Star Wars. George Lucas built his saga out of a love for pulp serials, stories that always hinted at a larger adventure beyond the frame. The Mandalorian tapped into that same spirit on television, and now the leap to cinema brings it home.

The behind-the-camera team is just as significant as the cast. Favreau is producing alongside Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and Chief Creative Officer Dave Filoni, whose work on The Clone Wars earned him fan devotion. 

After a seven-year gap between theatrical releases, anticipation is running high. The Star Wars brand has lived on through streaming shows, novels, and animated series, but nothing replaces the communal thrill of lights dimming, theme music swelling, and immersing into the galaxy far, far away. Check out the first trailer below.

 
