The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer Drops, Revealing Star Wars’ Next Big Swing

Mando and Grogu are leaving behind episodic adventures for the full cinematic treatment. Lucasfilm released the first trailer for The Mandalorian and Grogu, the feature continuation of Jon Favreau’s hit Disney+ series, with Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin and Grogu (a.k.a) Baby Yoda) at his side. The film is slated to hit theaters on May 22, 2026, making it the first Star Wars movie to grace the big screen since 2019’s poorly received The Rise of Skywalker.

Originally announced in January 2024, the project reunites Pascal’s masked bounty hunter with Grogu, while introducing major new players to the galaxy. Sigourney Weaver joins the cast as a battle-hardened pilot, Jeremy Allen White plays Rotta, Jabba the Hutt’s heir, and Jonny Coyne steps in as a ruthless Imperial warlord.

Lucasfilm also shared the synopsis: “The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu.”