Grab Your Ping-Pong Paddle, It’s the First Trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme
It will be funny if 2026 brings on some kind of American table tennis/ping-pong boom, akin to the cultural surge of pickleball, thanks to the sport receiving a shot in the arm from Timothée Chalamet and Josh Safdie. The two have collaborated on upcoming A24 historical drama Marty Supreme, which stars Chalamet as a young and rising professional ping-pong player in the 1950s, at a time when the sport was breaking into worldwide popularity. Or in other words: It’s actually a bit like if the short table tennis portion of Forrest Gump was somehow an entire feature film, albeit one starring Hollywood’s most celebrated young A-lister. Or as the short official synopsis puts it: “Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”
- movies Grab Your Ping-Pong Paddle, It's the First Trailer for Timothée Chalamet's Marty Supreme By Jim Vorel August 13, 2025 | 11:07am
