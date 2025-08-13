Grab Your Ping-Pong Paddle, It’s the First Trailer for Timothée Chalamet’s Marty Supreme

It will be funny if 2026 brings on some kind of American table tennis/ping-pong boom, akin to the cultural surge of pickleball, thanks to the sport receiving a shot in the arm from Timothée Chalamet and Josh Safdie. The two have collaborated on upcoming A24 historical drama Marty Supreme, which stars Chalamet as a young and rising professional ping-pong player in the 1950s, at a time when the sport was breaking into worldwide popularity. Or in other words: It’s actually a bit like if the short table tennis portion of Forrest Gump was somehow an entire feature film, albeit one starring Hollywood’s most celebrated young A-lister. Or as the short official synopsis puts it: “Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness.”

The structure of Marty Supreme looks 100% like a true story sports biopic, but the actual history seems a bit more gray. There was no “Marty Mauser,” per se, although the film seems to be primarily based on the life and career of actual U.S. tennis champ Marty Reisman, who won numerous U.S. championships and five bronze finishes at the world championships between 1948-1952. The first trailer released today, meanwhile, is packed full of pretty much every biopic/sports movie cliché imaginable, right down to the split-second passionate kiss with the love interest clearly played by Odessa A’zion–just enough to communicate to a certain percentage of the targeted demo that “don’t worry, there’s technically some romance in here.” Hinting at a more tangled story, however, is Marty’s simultaneous phone flirtation with the starlet character played by Gwyneth Paltrow, a woman more than 20 years his senior.

Marty Supreme is an important moment for the career of Josh Safdie, who along with his brother Benny has of course directed a handful of dramas renowned for their tension, including Good Time and Uncut Gems. Here in 2025, the Safdies have each gone their separate ways for solo directorial debuts, both oddly enough choosing variations upon sports drama to do so: Josh with ping-pong and Marty Supreme, and Benny with Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming MMA drama The Smashing Machine, due out in the U.S. on Oct. 3. Which Safdie’s star vehicle will reign supreme? We’ll see when Marty Supreme spikes its way into theaters on Dec. 25, 2025. Meanwhile, you can check out the first trailer below.