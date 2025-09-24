Final Chapter of Wicked Saga Arrives With New Trailer for Wicked: For Good

When it comes to getting people back into the cinema, nothing was nothing quite as culture-shaking and conversation-stirring as the first half of Wicked, in November 2024. It was like the silent majority of the population was waiting for this moment, to become suddenly the not-so-silent majority, and parade their Wicked devotion through suddenly emerald and pink streets. Just as this buzz has faded away, the second half comes swooping in. The final trailer for Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu was released today, just as that initial frenzy began to taper off, the second half swoops in to reignite the phenomenon.

The Broadway show concludes around the same point where Part One ended, but Wicked: For Good extends the story further. The sequel delves into the fraught sisterhood of Elphaba and Glinda, while illuminating the romantic connection between Elphaba and Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). Chu’s maximalist vision is back to life, in a spectacle that polarizes audiences. The story of Wicked has shined and endured because of its moments of emotional honesty.