Final Chapter of Wicked Saga Arrives With New Trailer for Wicked: For Good

By Audrey Weisburd  |  September 24, 2025 | 1:53pm
When it comes to getting people back into the cinema, nothing was nothing quite as culture-shaking and conversation-stirring as the first half of Wicked, in November 2024. It was like the silent majority of the population was waiting for this moment, to become suddenly the not-so-silent majority, and parade their Wicked devotion through suddenly emerald and pink streets. Just as this buzz has faded away, the second half comes swooping in. The final trailer for Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good, directed by Jon M. Chu was released today, just as that initial frenzy began to taper off, the second half swoops in to reignite the phenomenon.

The Broadway show concludes around the same point where Part One ended, but Wicked: For Good extends the story further. The sequel delves into the fraught sisterhood of Elphaba and Glinda, while illuminating the romantic connection between Elphaba and Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey). Chu’s maximalist vision is back to life, in a spectacle that polarizes audiences. The story of Wicked has shined and endured because of its moments of emotional honesty. 

The decision to split the adaptation into two films, Chu has shared, came in service of preserving the soul of the story. “As we prepared the production over the last year, it became impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it,” Chu explained in a social media post. “As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years.”

Part One rekindled the communal magic of moviegoing, the kind of event where fans don’t just show up, they dress up, and sing along. Part Two arrives with the pressure of legacy, to not just recreate the buzz but to solidify Wicked as a generational cinematic event. If the first half was a spell of nostalgia and rediscovery, the second hopes to be a finale that will cast its shadow across popular culture for years to come.

Wicked: For Good lands exclusively in theaters Friday, November 21.

 
