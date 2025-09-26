Listen to Thomas Dollbaum’s Fantastic New EP Drive All Night
These songs stick with you, just as Dollbaum's art always has. Listen below.
One of the best records you’ve never heard is Wellswood, the 2022 LP from New Orleans picker and talker Thomas Dollbaum. I think about that music often, especially a song like “Florida,” and I think about these words always: “I promise you my teeth if you promise me your hand. I’m going to give you the most beautiful funeral that I possibly can. We may never grow old but we sure as hell can’t stay young.” Dollbaum is an archivist and curator I look to for guidance in my own remembering. He’s part Jesus’ Son-age Denis Johnson and part Nebraska-age Bruce Springsteen; his words, fenced by weapons of Americana and swampy, twangy pastorals, will show you life and death through the necessary, oft-harsh artifacts found in-between. But there is beauty in that, just as there is beauty in Dollbaum’s new EP, Drive All Night. Tracked by Clay Jones in Mississippi two years ago, Dollbaum’s longtime co-conspirators Kate Teague and Josh Halper are back again, interpreting the sounds and movements of his folktales and histories.
- music Listen to Thomas Dollbaum's Fantastic New EP Drive All Night By Matt Mitchell September 26, 2025 | 1:00pm
- music Neko Case Pays Tribute to Musicians on Neon Grey Midnight Green By Eric R. Danton September 26, 2025 | 12:00pm
- music Cate Le Bon's Installation of Healing By Elise Soutar September 26, 2025 | 11:30am
- tv Streaming Marvel: Agent Carter Was an Earnest Attempt at Genre Fiction By Kenneth Lowe September 26, 2025 | 11:00am
- books The Most Anticipated YA Books of Fall 2025 By Lacy Baugher Milas September 26, 2025 | 10:01am
- movies Kelly Reichard Pulls Off Another Quiet Heist with The Mastermind By Jesse Hassenger September 26, 2025 | 10:00am
- music On Twilight Override, Jeff Tweedy Tangles With the Dark By Miranda Wollen September 26, 2025 | 10:00am
- music Watch Daffo's Paste Session in New York By Matt Irving September 26, 2025 | 9:48am
- movies The Strangers: Chapter 2 Is Actually Pretty Good for an Hour By Jesse Hassenger September 26, 2025 | 9:43am
- music Coach Party Get Sticky on Caramel By Miranda Wollen September 26, 2025 | 9:30am
- movies Eleanor the Great Is Lightweight Dramedy, Deep Fried in Schmaltz By Jim Vorel September 25, 2025 | 2:26pm
- music Best New Songs (September 25, 2025) By Paste Staff September 25, 2025 | 2:00pm
- music Watch People R Ugly's Paste Session in Chicago By Matt Irving September 25, 2025 | 1:00pm
- movies The Newest Avatar: Fire and Ash Trailer Dives Deeper into Pandora’s Clans and Conflicts By Audrey Weisburd September 25, 2025 | 12:44pm
- tv Toni Collette Is a Mesmerizing Cult Leader in Twisty Thriller Wayward By Lacy Baugher Milas September 25, 2025 | 10:01am
- music Cate Le Bon Searches For Truth and Solitude On Michelangelo Dying By Sam Small September 25, 2025 | 10:00am
- movies Color Theory: The Bright, Cavernous Technicolor of P.T. Anderson’s Punch-Drunk Love By Luke Hicks September 25, 2025 | 9:50am
- music Purity Ring Get Nostalgic On Self-Titled 4th Album By Sam Rosenberg September 25, 2025 | 9:30am
- music crushed: The Best of What’s Next By Matt Mitchell September 25, 2025 | 9:00am
- tv Steven Knight Brews a Worthy Successor to Peaky Blinders with House of Guinness By Lacy Baugher Milas September 25, 2025 | 3:01am
- music 9 Must-See Acts at This Year's POP Montréal By Tatiana Tenreyro and Paste Staff September 24, 2025 | 4:00pm
- movies Final Chapter of Wicked Saga Arrives With New Trailer for Wicked: For Good By Audrey Weisburd September 24, 2025 | 1:53pm
- movies Fight Night: Aliens Made Sigourney Weaver an Action Star By Kenneth Lowe September 24, 2025 | 1:15pm
- music COVER STORY | Neko Case Won't Be Tamed By Casey Epstein-Gross September 24, 2025 | 12:00pm
- music Gallery: Riot Fest 2025 By Paste Staff September 24, 2025 | 11:30am
- music Geese Go Berserk On Getting Killed By Matt Mitchell September 24, 2025 | 10:00am
- movies How Gerald Kargl’s Angst Pushed the Boundaries of the Home Invasion Movie By Cian Tsang September 24, 2025 | 9:15am
- music Amanda Shires Is Nobody's But Her Own By Matt Mitchell September 24, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Starz By Paste Staff September 24, 2025 | 4:00am
- movies The Many Chosen Families of Paul Thomas Anderson's Filmography By Audrey Weisburd September 23, 2025 | 2:37pm
- music Gallery: CMAT at Webster Hall By Paste Staff September 23, 2025 | 1:00pm
- tv Paste Power Rankings: The 5 Best TV Shows on Right Now (September 23, 2025) By Lacy Baugher Milas September 23, 2025 | 12:00pm
- movies Dead of Winter Is an Ice Cold Senior Citizen Thriller By Jim Vorel September 23, 2025 | 11:04am
- music Ratboys Sign With New West, Share "Light Night Mountains All That" By Matt Mitchell September 23, 2025 | 10:50am
- books Dark Fantasy Alchemised Is a Complicated, Disturbing, But Ultimately Compelling Ride By Lacy Baugher Milas September 23, 2025 | 10:01am
- music Die Spitz: The Best of What’s Next By Matt Mitchell September 23, 2025 | 9:00am
- movies The 20 Best Movies on Kino Film Collection By Paste Staff September 23, 2025 | 1:00am
- music Sounds of the Atlantic South: Iron Blossom Festival 2025 Recap By Jim Vorel September 22, 2025 | 1:51pm
- movies The Mandalorian and Grogu Trailer Drops, Revealing Star Wars’ Next Big Swing By Audrey Weisburd September 22, 2025 | 1:33pm
- tv Late Night Last Week: Hosts Respond to Jimmy Kimmel Suspension By Will DiGravio September 22, 2025 | 1:00pm