Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall Return in First Coming 2 America Trailer

Roughly 32 years after their first voyage to New York City, the royal delegation from Zamunda are making another pit stop in Queens in sequel Coming 2 America. The long-awaited follow-up to John Landis’ classic comedy is arriving March 5, 2021 via Amazon Prime Video, and we now have our first look at a trailer, which you can see below.

As in the original film, this sequel sees Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall playing Prince (now King) Akeem and servant Semmi, now presumably older, wiser and a bit more aware of how things work in the U.S.A. The plot seems to suggest that Akeem needs to return to America in order to find a missing son, although how that jibes with Akeem’s marriage to Lisa (Shari Headley) at the end of the original Coming to America is hard to say. Headley does indeed appear in Coming 2 America and is in the trailer for a few brief moments, so one wonders if perhaps her character was written out, or only appears in flashbacks. Regardless, here’s your full synopsis:

Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.

Coming 2 America stars Murphy and Hall, each playing numerous small roles and bit characters as they did in the original, along with Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Kiki Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes and James Earl Jones. Check out the royal opulence of Zamunda in the first trailer below, and keep an eye out for Coming 2 America’s arrival in early March.