Maggie Q Radiates John Wick Vibes in First Trailer for The Protégé

There are certain stars where we don’t need much of an excuse to watch another outing of them doing what they do best, and Maggie Q certainly falls into that camp. The American model and action star has been kicking ass for around 20 years now, since the likes of Naked Weapon and through installments in the Die Hard and Mission: Impossible franchises, and her own series Nikita on the CW. So when we see a new trailer for Maggie Q channeling John Wick, teaming up with Samuel L. Jackson and Michael Keaton? Yeah, it’s easy to get behind that concept, which makes up The Protégé. Our synopsis is as follows:

Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge. As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.

The setup couldn’t be more conventional, but the trailer below hints at some interesting dynamics—especially the almost romantic-looking energy between Maggie Q and Keaton, ostensibly the film’s villain. His character’s name, by the way, is “Rembrandt,” which sounds like bad movie gold if you ask us. The action choreography also looks to be on point, again evoking the stunts and gun-kata of Chad Stahelski’s similar John Wick series.

The Protégé is directed by veteran Martin Campbell, a man with a long and storied career that has seen both critical triumphs (Casino Royale) and huge bombs (Green Lantern). This time around, the stakes feel a bit lower, but we wouldn’t be surprised if The Protégé excels as a competent action-thriller. Check out the full trailer below. The film hits theaters on Aug. 20, 2021.