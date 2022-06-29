Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan Hunt a Murderer in First Trailer for See How They Run

It really feels like in a post-Knives Out, Death on the Nile and Only Murders in the Building world, we’ve entered some kind of new golden age of murder mysteries and comedy whodunnits, and the new entries in the genre keep on arriving. Today, we get our first look at British TV director Tom George’s feature film debut See How They Run, which can boast a particularly impressive ensemble cast.

Another Agatha Christie-style period mystery that evokes the aesthetic of Death on the Nile and others, See How They Run is clearly meant to be more of a farcical comedy than the recent Agatha Christie adaptations, falling closer to the aesthetic of Knives Out. The intriguing duo of Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan star, with Rockwell as the veteran, soft-spoken police detective and Ronan appearing to play his overeager young assistant. Or as the official synopsis puts it:

In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. When world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) take on the case, the two find themselves thrown into a puzzling whodunit within the glamorously sordid theater underground, investigating the mysterious homicide at their own peril.

The supporting cast, meanwhile, is packed with familiar faces, from David Oyelowo as a prominent playwright to Adrien Brody as a leading man who ends up as a stiff. It’s an opportunity for Brody and Ronan to cover some semi-familiar ground, as the two also appeared with one menacing the other in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. The full cast of See How They Run, meanwhile, also includes Ruth Wilson, Reece Shearsmith, Harris Dickinson, Charlie Cooper and others. Curiously, Rockwell’s characterization is somewhat absent from this first trailer, with Ronan really seeming to lead the way.

Regardless, See How They Run is set for limited release beginning Sept. 30, 2022. Check out the full trailer below.