Exclusive: Horsepower Releases “Coins” The NYC songwriter's debut EP is out this Friday via Rose Garden.

This Friday, NYC-based singer-songwriter Charlotte Weinman will release her debut EP as Horsepower via the Rose Garden label. The eponymous project was inspired by the likes of Hole and Sleater-Kinney and features contributions from producer Noah (Skullcrusher, Odie Leigh) and Ben Weinman, Charlotte’s brothers. Today’s single, “Coins,” comes after “Are you blushing?” and builds towards the eclectic rock smattering Weinman is introducing herself with. Horsepower says of the new song:

“This is the first song I wrote for the EP. I started writing it the night my partner of many years and I decided to break up. The version I wrote that night was like a million verses longer and the lyrics were completely raw and pathetic, which I say with love. They were open wounds. The only lyrics that remain from that first pass is the chorus. As I’ve gotten distance from the situation that begot the song, a lot of my sadness has been energized, and I’ve been more interested in exploring the anger. So we fanged this song, too. It’s been fun watching people connect to it when we play it live.”

Watch the music video for “Coins” below.